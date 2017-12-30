Annual Winter Rendezvous planned for Jan. 20

Registration will begin at 9:30 am, and the day will wrap up with an awards ceremony at 2 p.m. The Learning Center is located in Hackensack, 2197 Nature Center Drive NW. The one-day event will have activities based on traditions from lumberjacks, voyageurs and Native Americans. Attendees can try their hand at events such as the tomahawk toss, snowsnakes, spear throwing using atlatls, the cross-cut saw, trap shooting and northwoods curling, among others. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children younger than 12, seniors and Deep Portage members. Lunch is an additional $5 for adults and $3 for children, seniors and members. Attendees also can bring their own bag lunch. For reservations or additional information, call Deep Portage at (218) 682-2325, (888) 280-9908, email portage@uslink.net.