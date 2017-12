BEMIDJI -- The public is invited to a store-closing clearance event at The Least of These Fair Trade and Handmade Gift Shoppe Friday, Jan. 19, and Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The event will include furniture, displays, inventory, art and craft supplies, among other items. items will be for sale. The Least of These is a program Hands of Action International, a Bemidji area non-profit ministry, according to a press release.