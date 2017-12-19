Cross Country Ski Club gears up for ski school

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club’s annual Sunday Ski School begins Sunday, Jan. 7, and will continue on Jan. 14 and 21, followed by the Barnelopet, a Sons of Norway children’s race on Sunday, Jan. 28. Lessons are intended to develop basic skills for all age groups in classical or skate ski technique. Lessons last for 1½ to 2 hours and are held at the Bemidji Middle School fields and Montebello/City ski trail. Classical ski equipment is available free of charge. Registration begins at 1:15 pm on Jan. 7, at the Bemidji Middle School cafeteria. Cost for the entire program is a Club membership fee of $15 per adult (children younger than 16 are included in the membership) plus a $15 skier participant fee, with a $75 household cap.