JOHN EGGERS COLUMN: Summer reflections from Lake Julia

I have never experienced a summer in Minnesota that I didn't like. Oh, some may be hotter or wetter or cooler than others but when you live in the North Country, we have no right to complain because we know what we have in store for us. I often envy those snowbirds who go south, but then what do they have to complain about? Complaining about winter accounts for at least half the fun of living in Minnesota.

Harvest time is one of the best things Minnesota has to offer. We didn't, however, have much to harvest here on Lake Julia. Our harvest mostly involves going to a Mennonite family in Leonard. I picked the Concord grapes and made some fresh grape juice. One summer we had an abundance of grapes, which turned into grape jelly. I need to do a better job of pruning the vines. I'm too conservative and I need to be more liberal in my pruning—not in my political views.

For the first time Kathy and I now watch the 6 o'clock reality TV show starring our president (i.e. the news). I am almost ashamed to admit it because it has taken time from the enjoyment we usually get from sitting out on our second story deck. It's like living in a tree house among the birds. There are a few trees blocking our total view of the lake but that's okay. We can see enough and the passing boats can't see us not that there would be anything they might want to look at.

We have a huge elm overlooking our deck that gives us all the shade we want and keeps the house relatively cool. The maples also help. My dad always said that elms were not a clean tree but they made up for their lack of cleanliness with ample amounts of shade. You may remember when most city streets in Minnesota were lined with stately elms. Dutch Elm disease eliminated them to be replaced by healthy maple trees.

Simon and Simone, our two golden retrievers, were pretty healthy this summer. Simon did get an ear infection that we treated. Both had their share of ticks but with the medicine that our good vet provides, the ticks are not such a big problem as they once were. Good vets matter.

The dogs appreciated the lake, which they took advantage of daily. They knew when was the right time to cool off and then would roll in the cool grass, stretch out their bodies and just relax. Why is it that dogs know more about leading a dog's life than humans? We're supposed to be the smart ones.

I think I mentioned in an earlier column that Simon and Simone unilaterally selected me as their summer recreation director. I should be happy because it has keep me in fair physical shape. Almost every hour of the day they look at me and say, "John, isn't it about time for our hike?" Just mentioning the words "ride" or "walk" or "hike" is enough to get them moving.

There were not many dry spells this summer so fire danger was not unusually high, which meant that I didn't have to water the lawn too much. My father always had good luck with his lawn. It was his pride and joy. He felt that warm lake water was better for watering lawns and flowers than cold well water.

This may be why we had the best luck this year with our flower boxes (petunias) and hanging baskets (begonias). Kathy had planted impatiens in our three half-barrel flower bins. Thanks to our part-time gardener, Kelly, who helps Kathy with the flowers, Mother Nature was pleased with their care. The geraniums and begonias still look bright and cheery. There's nothing like flowers to dress up your home. In the fall they are especially nice.

The arbor I made several years ago for Kathy's birthday really came into its own this summer and added a nice woodsy touch to our home. Vines cover both sides and the top. It also became home to a robin that made its nest in one of the upper corners. I am sure the family felt privileged to live in such a private and cozy place.

We are privileged to be able to listen to the loons. At times I will wake up in the middle of the night, open the sliding doors to our deck and hear their call. Their mournful lonely but lovely call in the dark of the night gives one a sense of peace. I close the door, return to bed, and dream.

The leaves are being raked, the pumpkins are placed under the arbor, the loons left several days ago and in a few days I will haul the boat up on shore and wait for the dock people to do the same with the dock. Flocks of geese and swans are winging their way south. They, more than us, know that summer is over and another season is upon us.

The joys of summer are many here in Bemidji. They are fleeting but that's what makes summer in Minnesota and on Lake Julia so special.

Riddle: Will people laugh when you fall on the ice? No, but the ice will crack up. Summer is over, which means you have to watch out for those more frequent frosty icy mornings when you step out of your house and into the fall.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.