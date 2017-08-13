JOHN EGGERS COLUMN: The eclipse is more than meets the eye

Millions of Americans will be driving to various parts of the United States to study a celestial body on the 21st of August—the day of the total eclipse of the sun. Most of us will stay home here in Bemidji and be content to see what we can see. This will be the first solar eclipse to happen in the continental United States in 38 years.

Whenever I think of learning about the stars I am reminded of a favorite hit song by the Fifth Dimension in 1960, "The Age of Aquarius." The song was supposed to usher in a new era—an era of peace and love. Here are some of the opening lyrics.

"When the moon is in the Seventh House

And Jupiter aligns with Mars

Then peace will guide the planets

And love will steer the stars"

Great lyrics, right? Instead of peace and love, however, it ushered in the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Vietnam war and Watergate. What do you suppose the total eclipse of the sun on the 21st will usher in? I vote for peace and love and understanding.

"This is the dawning of the Age of Aquarius

The Age of Aquarius

Aquarius! Aquarius!

Harmony and understanding

Sympathy and trust abounding"

The Age of Aquarius is used to describe the era of progressive thinking and advancements in technology. This was certainly what life was all about in the 1960s. Remember the pocket calculator? We even elected a Catholic for president and Minnesota got the Vikings.

The United States was full of "flower children and hippies." They did their part to promote harmony and understanding. Most of them were college kids who did have a sympathetic eye and ear. It was the age of civil rights and women's rights. Many went out west to San Francisco with a flower in their hair. It was the Age of Aquarius. Young people were finding their wings and it wasn't just in pot.

The first contact of the eclipse will be out west in Oregon. It proceeds to cross over diagonally (north to south) in 12 U.S. states. The total eclipse (from start to finish) will last 2 hours, 40 minutes. Be sure you have your protective eye gear ready.

The eclipse will begin in Minnesota around 11:30 a.m. and end around 2:30 p.m.. The duration of totality of the eclipse (i.e. when the sun is completely blocked out by the moon) will only be about 2½ minutes. We will not see totality in Minnesota. Everyone will, however, see a partial eclipse on the 21st.

This eclipse will be the most viewed ever. The largest city having the best view will be Nashville. The closest city to us to view a total eclipse will be Carbondale, Ill.

"No more falsehoods or derisions

Golden living dreams of visions

Mystic crystal revelation

And the minds true liberation"

I would like to think that we still live in the Age of Aquarius as was felt in the 1960s. We don't like falsehoods; we don't like derisions. We believe that our children can have golden living dreams filled with sunshine.

The sun is one of billions of stars in our Milky Way galaxy, and scientists believe there are billions and probably more galaxies in the universe. Our sun is just an average-size star in the universe. Its diameter is about 864,000 miles. About 1.3 million Earths could fit into the sun.

There are many myths linked to a solar eclipse. The ancient Greeks believed that a solar eclipse was a sign of angry gods and that it was the beginning of disasters and destruction.

I was a big fan of the Fifth Dimension and I like to think that we all are part of the Age of Aquarius where peace will guide the planets and love will steer the stars. We all wish for the sun to shine in our lives.

Riddle: How does the Man in the Moon cut his hair? (Eclipse it.)

Clip a note to yourself to remind you to use corrective glasses when you watch the eclipse. The next total eclipse after this year for the U.S. will be on April 8, 2024. The sun will still be brightly shining.