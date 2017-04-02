JOHN EGGERS COLUMN: Let's warm up your brain

Brainteasers are good because they keep us living longer. (Lot's of research supports this.) More importantly, they are fun. If you can't get the answer, that's fine. Just by thinking about the answer you are giving your brain a workout.

Here are some brainteasers sent to me from my students. Give them a try. The answers are given at the end. Try not to peek.

1. You may enter, but you may not come in. I have space, but no room. I have keys, but open no lock. What am I?

2. A farmer has 17 sheep and all but nine die. How many are left?

3. Can you finish the rest of the thought just by knowing the first letters of the words that complete it? Here is an example: I can put the snow shovels away. . .

T. I. N. M. S. (There is no more snow.)

A. It is too early to plant. . . T. G. I. S. F.

B. It's hard to fly a kite when. . . .T. W. I. N. B.

4. Who is bigger: Mr. Bigger, Mrs. Bigger, or their baby?

5. What does this say? Pot oooooooo

6. A man pushes his car to a hotel and tells its owner that he is bankrupt. Why?

7. I left my campsite and hiked south for 3 miles. Then I turned east and hiked for 3 miles. I then turned north and hiked for 3 miles, at which time I came upon a bear inside my tent eating my food! What color was the bear?

8. Jimmy's mother had four children. She named the first Monday. She named the second Tuesday, and she named the third Wednesday. What is the name of the fourth child?

9. I do not have any special powers, but I can predict the score of any football game before it begins. How can I do this?

10. First, I threw away the outside and cooked the inside. Then I ate the outside and threw away the inside. What did I eat?

11. It flies without wings. Drops without fear. But held in warm hands,

it will soon disappear.

12. How many "f's" can you count in the following sentence? FINISHED FILES ARE THE RESULT OF YEARS OF SCIENTIFIC STUDY COMBINED WITH THE EXPERIENCE OF YEARS.

13. A woman shoots her husband. Then she holds him under water for over 5 minutes. Finally, she hangs him. But 5 minutes later they both go out together and enjoy a wonderful dinner. How can this be?

13. Follow the instructions as quickly as possible. You do not need to write the answers, just try to work it out in your head. Do the math first. Do not read beyond this. You'll be overwhelmed by the result.

How much is: 15+6; 3+56; 89+2; 12+53; 75+26; 25+52; 63+32; 123+5

(Now quickly think of a tool and a color.)

Answers:

1. A computer

2. Nine

3. A. (The ground is still frozen)

B. (the wind is not blowing)

4. The baby, because he is a little bigger.

5. Pot 8 os (Potatoes).

6. He is playing Monopoly.

7. White. The only place you can hike 3 miles south, then east for 3 miles, then north for 3 miles and end up back at your starting point is the North Pole. There are only polar bears in the North Pole, and they are white!

8. Jimmy, because Jimmy's mother had four children!

9. Well, the score before any football or basketball or baseball game is always zero to zero.

10. Corn on the cob

11. Snowflake

12. There are six. We often omit the "f" in "of". The brain just overlooks it. We tend to speed read over it.

13. The woman was a photographer. She shot a picture of her husband, developed it, and hung it up to dry.

14. You have just thought about a red hammer, right? If this is not the case you are among 2% of the people who have a "different" mind. 98% of the folks would answer "red hammer" while doing this exercise. If you do not believe this, pass it around and you'll see. (This works better if the numbers are staggered on one page and then you asked to pick a tool and a color on a separate page.)

Riddle: Is it legal for a man to marry his widow's sister? (No, but since he's dead it would be kind of difficult.) Brainteasers aren't that difficult if you do them daily. Don't like going to the gym? You can still give your brain a workout with brainteasers.

