MASTER GARDENERS: Garden seed planning starts now

On a good day for shopping, go to the wide variety of garden seed retailers in our community to see the good variety locally. Some retailers may stock more seeds that are aimed at our northern climate. Other very good sources include seed catalogues or the many online options.

Last year, I got a late start on purchasing my seeds and seedlings - primarily because I was lazy, and a few of my favorite seeds and seedlings were not available. Because of this, I heard complaints from my wife about some of the lower quality fruits and vegetables that we harvested. Some of the varieties simply did not store as well. In several cases we just had a disappointingly low harvest.

Why should one be “picky” about the varieties that they purchase? There are a variety of reasons for doing so. Last year, I had a problem with a blight on my tomatoes and potatoes, so this year I went through the garden catalogues and found two determinant tomato varieties that are at least somewhat blight resistant (VFNT in the description), and have purchased those seeds with which to experiment. I also found a potato variety that claims to be “disease resistant” (although it did not clarify which ones), so I thought that I would try it. (Please note that a three-year crop rotation of similar plant types can also be very helpful in reducing various infestations.)

Another reason to be “picky” about varieties is that some produce their crops in a much shorter growing season (such as our usual 90 to 100 days). Check the seed package to find the seller’s recommendations on time to maturation. Some plant seeds may show a time to maturation after being transplanted. All of these time frames may vary for reasons such as soil condition, water, amount of sunshine, temperature, etc. If they have a short enough growing season, you can consider a second crop.

Within each type of vegetable, some varieties are able to store much longer than other varieties, and if so they will boast about that. If you are going to do anything other than eat what you grow fairly soon after you harvest, it is good to have some that will keep a while.

It will also soon be time to look for bargains for bare root transplanting of trees and fruits. Search our extended area for garden centers that offer this great low priced option for early spring planting. Some of the retailers offer a very wide number of options on bare root fruit trees, shrubs and even some bare root perennial flowers.

May your garden grow well!