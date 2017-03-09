PRIME TIME: Senior volunteers create relationships

Ramona has helped countless individuals stretch their dollars by providing low-cost clothing, furniture, and appliances. The Clothing Center also touches the lives of people around the world by shipping excess clothing to foreign countries.

Ramona has given 21,104.75 hours of service since retiring from her job as a Beltrami County Nurse in 1994. Throughout Ramona’s years of work and volunteering, she has created close relationships and been a source of encouragement to many.

In 2016, Beltrami County’s Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) recorded 429 senior volunteers creating relationships and touching lives in our communities. In fact, in a survey of Beltrami County RSVP participants, 71.9 percent said the reason they volunteer is to “make a difference in their community.”

What makes volunteers feel good about being a volunteer? Some survey comments included:

“I love meeting people and getting to know them as well as making a difference in their lives. It’s lots of fun!!”

“The gratitude some people have for the helps they receive and the thank yous from them.” “The feeling that people are being cared for with food, smiles, and service.”

“The smiles I see are the greatest reward!”

Thank you to all the senior volunteers in our communities who touch lives and create relationships every time you volunteer.

RSVP Volunteer Services provides opportunities for people 55 and older to make a difference in their community through volunteer service. RSVP volunteers contribute a few hours to many hours annually by volunteering at nonprofit organizations to help meet critical community needs.

For information about volunteer opportunities in Beltrami County, contact me, Jane Furuseth, area coordinator, at 218-766-9494.