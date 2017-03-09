PRIME TIME: Busy, busy, busy at the Senior Activity Center

Great River rescue will be here at 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday, March 14, to tell us about the organization, its mission, volunteer opportunities and how you can help.

Land of the Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging will be conducting the workshop “Better Choices, Better Health” for those living with, or caring for someone with, long-term health conditions. The classes will be at the center Wednesday mornings starting April 26 and continuing for a total of six weeks. The classes are free to attend and you can sign up by calling Sanford Health toll free at (877) 234-4240.

Saturday, April 1, we have a day trip that includes shopping at Christmas Point in Brainerd, a tour of the historical Weyerhaeuser Mansion in Little Falls, lunch at a unique cafe, the AT Black and White, and finally taking in a performance of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at the Paramount Theater. The trip is just $88 for members and $98 for nonmembers. Sign up at the Senior Activity Center by Friday, March 17.

Trip No. 2 is bound to be pretty spectacular. We are taking a bus up to the famous cultural event Folklorama in Winnipeg on Aug. 14. This two-night, three-day trip includes evenings filled with ethnic foods and entertainment with VIP perks as well as daytime tours of Winnipeg. More details are available at the center.

We invite one and all to play games Mondays, at 1 p.m., at the Senior Activity Center. Bring your own game or try one of ours. We have a good selection of games; Scrabble, cribbage, mahjong and more.

The regular Thursday music jam session on Thursday, March 16, will gain a touch of the Irish as it will be combined with our St. Patrick’s Day Dance. Join us at 1 p.m., for treats, dancing and great music.

The monthly TRIAD meeting will be held on Thursday, March 9, at 12:30 p.m. Questions answered by and valuable information from local law enforcement personnel.

Musical jam sessions take place on Thursdays at the Senior Activity Center. This Thursday, March 9, the music will start at 2 p.m. or as soon as the TRIAD meeting ends, the rest of the month music will start at 1 p.m.

Pancake Breakfast is Saturday, March 11, 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Senior Activity Center. The price for breakfast is just $5 for adults and $2.50 for children and includes juice, sausages and the best pancakes in Bemidji.

Silver Stretchers exercise group meets at 11 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

Bemidji Woodcarvers Club meets at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays. All skill levels are welcome to join.

The Crafter’s Group meets the second and fourth Monday of every month at 1 p.m. All are welcome to color, crochet, knit, and more.

Card Ladies meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. to transform recycled cards into lovely cards to sell at the center and BirchHaven for the amazing price of just 50 cents.

Senior Activity Center BINGO will take place on Friday, March 24, at 1 p.m. Please bring an item to donate, household goods or dry goods are appreciated.

Support local crafters and artists! The Senior Creations Craft Shop hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week and open for pancake breakfasts, too. Stop in to check out the handmade items.

AARP Tax Preparation Assistance volunteers will be back to help with renters rebates from 9:15 a.m. until noon on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays until April 17.

And we are out of room for all the other great things going on!

Calendars and more information are available at the Senior Activity Center, 216 3rd St NW, Bemidji, (218) 751-8836.