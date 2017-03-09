When I was in grade school, my mother, my sister and I would drive 12 miles from St. Peter, Minn., to Mankato for a Saturday of shopping. The downtown was a bustling place. We spent much of our time in the J.C. Penney store. With its two-floor layout, it was far bigger than any shop in downtown St. Peter. At noon we’d stop at the Woolworth’s lunch counter where we sat on swivel stools, sipped our five-cent cherry Cokes, and enjoyed our burger baskets. By the time we checked out all the clothing stores on both sides of the street, we were laden with shopping bags filled with great bargains, full from the burgers, exhausted, and ready to head home.

My friend Mary introduced me to a trendy new shopping experience: Southdale Center in Edina. It had opened in 1956, and its website touts Southdale as “the nation’s first indoor regional shopping mall.” I was 13 or 14 the first time I visited the mall with Mary and her family on the Friday after Thanksgiving Day. I stood in awe of its high ceilings, glitzy Christmas decorations, indoor aviary, variety of kiosks, and comfortable lounge areas in courtyard-sized spaces, lined by store after store of shops that sold everything I could imagine. It wasn’t just shopping; it was an experience!

In 1971, I moved to Bemidji to attend BSU (although it was still BSC then). I was a starving college kid, working my way through school (Yes, in those days, you really could work your way through school – and without debt!) by waitressing and working at a local grocery store – no, a super market -- not at all like the little grocer of my first shopping experience.

I didn’t shop much those four years. In fact, if I hadn’t had a waitressing job, I probably wouldn’t have eaten much either. If I bought groceries, I carried them home in my bike basket because I didn’t own a car. When I scraped up enough for a new clothing item, I visited Maurice’s or the S&L downtown. Bemidji didn’t have a shopping mall until 1977 when the Paul Bunyan Mall opened, the same year I started teaching here. With a job, I could afford to shop occasionally.

Over the years I watched one downtown store after another close or relocate. Few of the old established shops I remember from my college days exist today (although several second-hand stores that I could really have used in my college days have opened up).

Now the shopping experience has become something entirely different. The big box stores of the late 1900s are closing or re-inventing themselves, trying to find a shopping experience that will entice customers with personal service, food, or entertainment. They’re downsizing, re-thinking the extensive inventories that were popular in the early days of “big box.” Some go under; others open smaller stores. Visit a mall in most mid-sized cities on a weekday, and you’ll have no trouble finding a parking spot. Inside, often the clerks outnumber the customers.

I miss the personal experience of shopping I remember from my younger years. Today, instead of driving somewhere, parking, walking into a building, looking for items, and checking out, we shop online for everything from groceries to baby diapers to camping gear. Many customers who stroll through stores go there to try things on or examine them up close; then they get out their Smartphones and buy the items online. The store provides the venue, the merchandise, the service, and often gets nothing in return. Physical stores have had to get with the online sales program to stay afloat.

I wonder if the pendulum will swing back to interaction with actual human beings face to face, or has the shopping experience fallen by the wayside, like full-service gas stations? No need to chat with a guy in a uniform (with “Bob” embroidered on his shirt pocket), washing your windshield. Today the “pay at the pump” option allows us to avoid human interaction altogether. Online banking and drive-through ATMs have eliminated the need to make small talk with a bank teller.

I wonder if our social skills (or lack thereof) are a symptom of a world that values online experiences and Facebook friends more than face-to-face interactions with real people. We message, text, Tweet but seldom call or visit.

No wonder we have road rage and failures to communicate: We’re becoming a society that is out of practice with person-to-person encounters. And I can’t help but blame much of it on the demise of shopping.

But I’ve never bought a Fudgsicle online.