Being a good therapist is not rocket science, but it does have its requirements. Like all professions, therapy requires a solid knowledge base, coursework that includes heavy doses of psychology, both normal and abnormal, and an understanding of human development and behavior. Education and clinical supervision diminishes prejudice and bad judgement.

A therapist has to like people with all their idiosyncrasies, limitations and faults; to stand amazed and respectful of individual difference. The clinician may not agree with how another is living, but they must acknowledge their right to find their own way.

Empathy, the ability to travel in another person’s world is the ticket required for getting on the train for this trip. Each person has a history, good or bad, that has influenced how they address their existence. While “having been there” is helpful, it’s not a requirement for starting the trek.

I have been humbled by the life-paths others have tread and their adjustments along the way. The young girl who has been physically and sexually abused, unable to sleep, hypervigilant and angry still seeks affirmation and a way out sadness. The chronically mentally ill person hears the voices, but has learned to ignore them and insert rationality into a world abuzz with thoughts that try to disassemble a clear course. They have not given up. “I am the professional here” demeans the person seeking assistance and ignores the randomness of fate. “There I might also be.”

Therapy is an art, a blend of knowledge, intuition and genuineness. A clinician never knows what will cross the threshold. The question, “What brings you here today?” opens the story of a person’s life. The narratives are layered, complicated and frequently complex. It is never simple. It is an organic process. Answers don’t come quickly or arrive in a predictable manner. Inquiries made in one direction over time, come back with insights on both the clinician and client’s part that are revelations to both. The route is dynamic.

The person seeking help drives the way forward. This requires great discipline on the part of the therapist. A good psychotherapist never gets in the way of the client they are working with. If they do, they serve their own needs. They must walk a fine line, press not push and give advice only when asked. The basis for progress is mutual respect.

Years ago I worked with a young boy who was in foster placement. Toward the end of my time with him, his social worker and I had a discussion about his progress. She said, “He is different since he started seeing you. What did you do?” While I am sure there are all sorts of measurable ways of marking progress toward a more functional life, I told here at the time, “Damned if I know.”

Call it what you will, it still remains a mystery. There are those occasions at a point of intersection where insight and clarity occur, a moment in time when a conduit opens and the numinous flows, a gift for both.