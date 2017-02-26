As this day has approached, I've done a column every Sunday this month predicting who will win at tonight's Academy Awards and this is the finale. With all of the other categories out of the way, here are my predictions for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Best Picture

Nominees:

• "La La Land"

• "Moonlight"

• "Manchester by the Sea"

• "Lion"

• "Hidden Figures"

• "Hell or High Water"

• "Hacksaw Ridge"

• "Fences"

• "Arrival"

Who Will Win:

Some years Best Picture can be a little hard to predict but that's not the case for this season. The award is going to go to "La La Land." The film has already won the Critic's Choice Award for Best Picture and the Golden Globe for Best Picture Musical/Comedy as well as top honors from the Producers Guild of America and the Directors Guild of America.

It's been the front-runner all season long and it's overwhelmingly likely that it will take the top crown at tonight's ceremony.

Who Could Win:

It's highly unlikely that the Oscar won't go to "La La Land." But, hypothetically, if it wasn't that flick, my guess would be either "Moonlight" or "Manchester by the Sea."

Who Should Win:

As much as I enjoyed "La La Land" and as well made as it was, I still felt that "Moonlight" was the better film and was my favorite picture of 2016. The film looked phenomenal, for example, especially considering the color and lighting at various moments that perfectly fit the mood. The acting, meanwhile, was heavily emotional and felt very true to life.

Adapted Screenplay

Nominees:

• "Moonlight"

• "Arrival"

• "Fences"

• "Lion"

• "Hidden Figures"

Who Will Win:

This category is a bit tricky this year. The Writers Guild of America, for example, awarded "Moonlight" its prize for Best Original Screenplay and the sci-fi film "Arrival" for Best Adapted. This time around, though, the two are going head-to-head.

"Arrival" did get some momentum winning the Best Adapted award from the Critic's Choice, but I'm still leaning toward "Moonlight," for its emotionally compelling script.

Who Could Win:

Of course, this means that if "Moonlight," doesn't win, the award will most likely go to "Arrival" for its scientific and technical dialogue.

Who Should Win:

As previously mentioned, "Moonlight" is my favorite of the year and one of the reasons was the script. As much as I enjoyed the intelligence in the "Arrival" screenplay, I very much preferred the realism portrayed in the one for "Moonlight."

Original Screenplay

Nominees:

• "Hell or High Water"

• "La La Land"

• "The Lobster"

• "Manchester by the Sea"

• "20th Century Women"

Who Will Win:

This is an area where I'm predicting the Academy will break away from "La La Land" and give the award to "Manchester by the Sea." While "La La Land" will win many other technical awards, the emotional and sometimes depressing screenplay for "Manchester by the Sea" that even included some humor at times should be enough to take the Oscar.

Who Could Win:

If not "Manchester by the Sea," my guess is either "La La Land" in a full Oscar sweep or a surprise win for "Hell or High Water."

Who Should Win:

It's a tie for me when looking at screenplays in this category between "Manchester" and "Hell or High Water." I loved the gripping, passionate writing in "Manchester." However, I also enjoyed the raw, gritty screenplay in "Hell or High Water," which pulled no punches.

The Academy Awards will be broadcast tonight on ABC starting at 6 p.m.