LIBRARY CORNER: March is an eventful month at the library

• March 2: "House Plant Propagation." Increase house and annual plants by asexual propagation, presented by Cathy Peck

• March 9: "Gardening Tips." For vegetable and flower gardens as well as lawn and landscapes, presented by Wally Peck

• March 23: "Rain Gardens." Small efforts affect water quality. Learn how rain gardens can help mitigate water problems and beautify your yard, presented by Cathy Peck

• March 30: "Native Plants in the Home and City Landscape." Native plants have a special role in providing essential habitat for native insects and other pollinators, presented by Brick Fevold

The Beltrami Historical Society will also present a series of lectures on History and Preservation in Minnesota. All events in this series will be held Mondays in the main reading room, begin at 6 p.m., and last about an hour. Lectures include:

• March 6: "Sarah Sibley: First Lady of Preservation" presented by David Grabitske

• March 13: "Aircraft Preservation" presented by Erik Hokuf

• March 20: "Native Language and Culture & Student Success" presented by William Blackwell

• March 27: "Minnesota's Vanishing Landmarks" presented by Dough Ohman

Minnesota author, Colin Mustful will be at the Bemidji Public Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, as part of a region-wide tour. Mustful is the author of three novels that tell the story of the people and events surrounding the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. Utilizing elements of fiction and nonfiction, he "writes a unique cross-genre in order to convey this period of Minnesota history in a manner that is both compelling and educational," a release said.

Snow Time to Read continues through March 31. This reading program (for ages 16 and older) encourages adults and older teens to start off the year with books. The rules are simple, read 15 books to win an official Snow Time to Read mug or water bottle. For every 15 books you read after that, you'll be entered into a drawing for more prizes. Log onto the website: www.wandooreader.com/bemidji/snow-time-to-read to participate.

Senior Surf computer training classes are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 2 and 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, and Tuesday, March 21. For more information and to register, please stop by the Library or call (218) 751-3963.

The Monthly Adult Book Discussion takes place at noon, Monday, March 13 in the front meeting room. This month, the group is discussing "The Life We Bury" by Allen Eskins. New faces are always welcome at this discussion!

The Bemidji Public Library offers several events this month for teens. The Young Adult Book Club meets on Tuesday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m. The book for discussion is "Out of the Easy" by Ruya Sepetys. n celebration of Teen Tech Week, there will be a Teen Movie Night on Thursday, March 9 at 7:15 p.m. Come join Star-Lord, Rocket, Gamora, Drax, and Groot as they try to save the universe in "Guardians of the Galaxy." (All ages are welcome to attend this movie night.) There will also be a Teen Craft Program offered at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 11. At this program attendees with turn computer components into jewelry.

Kids programming for the month of March includes, the Kid's Book Club, an Afternoon Movie, B.A.R.C., and storytimes. The Kid's Book Club meets at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, March 2. This month's book is "The Mysterious Howling" by Maryrose Wood. The Afternoon Movie is offered on Wednesday, March 15. at 1:45 p.m. to coincide with the early release scheduled for area schools. Attendees of this movie are asked to get ready to dance with the funniest cat and mouse duo of all time. The Bemidji Area Reading Canines will be at the library at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 18. These dogs love to listen to kids read. A permission slip is required for readers and space is limited.

The library offers a Storytime program for pre-k children and their families every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the children's area. This program consists of a few stories followed by a short craft. Themes for the month of March include: "Thing 1 & Thing 2" "Bob & Flo," "If You're a Fox & You Know It" and "Silly Tilly."

What an eventful month at the library! Please stop by for more information on these events and fascinating topics.