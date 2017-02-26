Reps Grossell (District 2A) and Bliss (District 5A) are co-authors with Reps Tim Miller and John Poston of HF 1109, which is a bill to appropriate bonding money to design, construct, furnish and equip veterans homes both in Montevideo and Bemidji. The funding request for Bemidji is $10 million. If approved, operation of this facility would not begin before July 1, 2018.

The companion bill in the Senate is SF 1089, which also calls for allocating funds to build homes in Montevideo and Bemidji. Sens Utke (District 02) and Eichorn (District 05) are co-authors of this bill, along with Sens Andrew Lang and Bruce Anderson.

On Feb. 20, contingents from Montevideo and Bemidji testified in St. Paul in front of the Veterans Affairs Division Committee in the House about the need for additional veterans homes in our state. Both groups did a good job explaining their positions, and the bill was referred back to the Committee on State Government Finance with strong support.

So why build two homes? Rep. Miller put it best when he stated "If we pit one region versus another, lawmakers will be forced to make a choice over where to build a veterans home, and the reality is both areas truly need it," Miller said.

"Combining both bills into one eliminates regional politics and promotes what's most important - our veterans."

The main idea behind locating a veterans home in Bemidji is to provide continuum of care, including skilled nursing care, to Minnesota veterans, especially to those in the northern part of the state.

Northern Minnesota veterans are geographically isolated from the state's existing veterans homes and are underserved in this large 16-county region that includes Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau. There are approximately 27,658 veterans living in this area.

There are 3,404 veterans living in Beltrami County and if you include the nine surrounding counties, that number jumps to 18,155 veterans. Bemidji is the right location for a new veterans home for many reasons but one is certainly the high concentration of veterans around the city.

One of the other main reasons to build now is because of the long wait times to get into current facilities. This wait time will only increase as veterans continue to age. Right now, 77.2 percent of the veterans living in the 16 counties are older than 55. In the 2011 American Community Survey, 50 percent of the veterans in northern Minnesota were older than 65; this has now increased to 55.1 percent. Simply put, the health care needs for these older veterans is increasing rapidly, especially for Vietnam War Veterans.

The Northern Minnesota Veterans Home Task Force will continue its work to have a veterans home placed in Bemidji. Thank you to our current legislators for their support and from everybody out there; we need your continued help to make this happen.

Remember that March 20 is Veteran's Day on the Hill. We hope to have a good showing in St. Paul and if you can make it, your presence would be greatly appreciated.