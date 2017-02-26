JOHN EGGERS COLUMN: Why go into teaching?

There were fewer demands made of teachers. If you were a teacher you seldom received a visit from the principal to critique your teaching. Once you were in your classroom, you were pretty much left alone. Materials were not plentiful but as long as you had a textbook and knew how to run the ditto machine you did just fine and you didn't complain.

There weren't too many discipline problems because you were supported by parents and if your students did something wrong in the classroom, their fathers would deal with it at home and that was the end of it.

Teachers often socialized with one another because when they were around other teachers they could let their hair down. The public closely watched teachers and wanted to know about them even to the extent of having their salaries published in the local paper, which was a practice in my hometown.

There was little, if any, collective bargaining and superintendents could negotiate with individual teachers. If married couples taught in the same district, wives would often receive just half that of the husband's salary, which was the case when Kathy and I first taught in New Jersey. Teachers helped out at games and dances without compensation because it was just part of the job.

Pay for coaches and other extracurricular teachers was low. But when their salary was small, teachers did what they had to do to make a few extra dollars. The summer months found them working at some other job or going to places like BSU to earn some credits while having a vacation at the same time. Summer college campuses were crowded with teachers spending their hard earned dollars on more credits, which meant a little higher salary.

If you had a master's degree you could almost name your school. Teachers with experience were given more priority when it came to hiring than teachers without experience, which is not so much the case today.

Teachers lived and taught in a "Dick and Jane" type world. It was a pretty good life in spite of not so good benefits.

Teaching today is different. It is more challenging and more demanding. Teachers have to be a problem solver, counselor, human relations expert, technology wizard, jokester, entertainer and salesperson. Oh, yes, they also have to teach.

The challenges and demands of teaching partly explain why there is a teacher shortage in all states. Many teachers enter the profession with a sincere heart and hope to do well, but they realize that teaching is no piece of cake and after a few years they walk away saying, "I don't need this."

Would I recommend that young people go into teaching today? I sure would but there is one caveat. They have to enjoy working with kids. I mean they have to really enjoy it. It's kind of like a dedicated walleye fisherman who may spend weeks without catching anything but he still gets in that boat every day and wets a line. Why? He just loves it.

So, why teach? Some of the same rewards that teachers experienced years ago apply today. I recently had a former student of mine approach me and tell me that he is now teaching. It's great to see former students doing well and if they went into teaching, that's icing on the cake.

Working with young people at all ages is rewarding because you can be a very, very positive influence on their lives. Teachers say and do things daily that influence what a student does or does not do years later.

The joy of just seeing students learn and realize that you are responsible for it is what teaching is really all about. If you asked a retired teacher what they miss the most, many would say, "I miss the kids and seeing that light bulb go on in their heads."

I could say more about the joy of teaching especially when it comes working with sports, music, drama and so on. There is joy just in receiving a greeting from a student you see in a store or when you receive a note from a student telling you how much they enjoyed your class. All of these rewards and many more result in making teaching one of our most sacred and enjoyable professions and I never even mentioned kids throwing up in your classroom or unexpected snow days.

Riddle: Why was the teacher cross-eyed? (She couldn't control her pupils!) If you teach, don't forget to tell your kids riddles. You have to be a jokester, right?