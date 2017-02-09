If you’re looking for a way to support homeless youth and young adults in our community, consider some hands-on volunteer service at Evergreen Youth Drop-in Center. Volunteers can help with the daily noon lunch for young adults who stop by, or lend a hand with the parenting meeting on Tuesday afternoons. Evergreen also has a food shelf and meal bags that volunteers can organize and pack. The meal bags contain enough food for five or six meals. Other volunteer tasks include organizing donated clothing, laundry supplies and personal hygiene items.

The Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) invites adults, age 55 and older, to volunteer at Evergreen Youth & Family Services and other youth serving organizations in our community. The Boys & Girls Club of Bemidji Area would love to have volunteer assistance with their after-school program: tutoring, serving snacks or doing a wide range of activities with kids ages 6 to 17!

Volunteers can impact youth in our community by helping them take steps to continue on the right path to success. For information about these programs or additional volunteer opportunities in Beltrami County, contact me, Jane Furuseth, area coordinator, at 218-766-9494.

The RSVP office is located at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. RSVP supports volunteers with mileage reimbursement and volunteer insurance.