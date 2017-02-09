PRIME TIME: SAC meets the needs of area seniors

Tax season is here and there is help for those who need it at the Senior Activity Center. The center hosts the AARP Tax Assistance Program from the end of January to mid-April. This program is for all seniors as well as families and individuals whose household income is $56,000 a year or less. Trained volunteers will help file taxes, and the service is free (though a donation to the center is always appreciated). This service also provides peace of mind for anyone who might be the target of one of those scam phone calls from the “IRS.”

Another way the Senior Activity Center supports finances and safety is through the 55-plus Driving Classes held at the center by the Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center.

Expert teachers instruct older drivers on new driving laws, how to be better drivers, and how to avoid accidents. The initial class is eight hours and the refresher courses are only four hours.

These classes only need to be taken every three years. Not only do you get the confidence gained in the class, you can also get a discount on your car insurance. A win-win!

One of the lesser-known programs we have is our medical equipment lending program. Over the years, walkers, canes, wheelchairs and more have been donated to the center. And while we like to have some on hand at the center “just in case,” we have enough that we are able to lend them out to those in need. So if you have an upcoming surgery or suffer a fall and need to use of medical equipment give the center a call to see what we have available to lend and save you a bit of money. Also, if you have unused medical equipment and want it out of your basement bring it by the center, we are always taking donations!

All activities listed take place at the Senior Activity Center, 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.

For more information on these or any other of our events, please call (218) 751-8836.