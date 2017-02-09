PRIME TIME: SAC meets the needs of area seniors
The Senior Activity Center is dedicated to meeting the needs of seniors. This month, we are highlighting programs that support safety and personal finance.
The AARP Tax Assistance Program
Tax season is here and there is help for those who need it at the Senior Activity Center. The center hosts the AARP Tax Assistance Program from the end of January to mid-April. This program is for all seniors as well as families and individuals whose household income is $56,000 a year or less. Trained volunteers will help file taxes, and the service is free (though a donation to the center is always appreciated). This service also provides peace of mind for anyone who might be the target of one of those scam phone calls from the “IRS.”Drivers Programs
Another way the Senior Activity Center supports finances and safety is through the 55-plus Driving Classes held at the center by the Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center.
Expert teachers instruct older drivers on new driving laws, how to be better drivers, and how to avoid accidents. The initial class is eight hours and the refresher courses are only four hours.
These classes only need to be taken every three years. Not only do you get the confidence gained in the class, you can also get a discount on your car insurance. A win-win!Medical Equipment Lending
One of the lesser-known programs we have is our medical equipment lending program. Over the years, walkers, canes, wheelchairs and more have been donated to the center. And while we like to have some on hand at the center “just in case,” we have enough that we are able to lend them out to those in need. So if you have an upcoming surgery or suffer a fall and need to use of medical equipment give the center a call to see what we have available to lend and save you a bit of money. Also, if you have unused medical equipment and want it out of your basement bring it by the center, we are always taking donations!Other Happenings
All activities listed take place at the Senior Activity Center, 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
For more information on these or any other of our events, please call (218) 751-8836.
Musical Jam Sessions are at 1 p.m. every Thursday in February. Bring an instrument and a song to share or just come to listen and dance. This event is for everyone to enjoy.
Pancake Breakfast is Saturday, Feb. 11, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Cost is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children and includes juice, sausages and the “best pancakes in Bemidji.”
Mahjong Mondays! Every Monday at 1 p.m., a group is meeting to learn and play Mahjong, a challenging Chinese tile game. All skill levels are welcome.
Silver Stretchers exercise group meets at 11 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
Bemidji Woodcarvers Club meets at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays. All skill levels are welcome to join.
The Crafter’s Group meets the second and fourth Monday of every month at 1 p.m. All are welcome to color, crochet, knit and more.
Card Ladies meet every Monday at 9 a.m. to transform recycled cards into lovely cards to sell all around town.
Senior Activity Center BINGO is set for Friday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m. Please bring an item to donate, household goods or dry goods are appreciated.
LSS Senior dining is the best kept secret in town. Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday; $4 suggested donation to those age 60-plus and $7.75 for all others. Call Sandi at 444-3987 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to find out more about these delicious meals.
Support local crafters and artists! The Senior Creations Craft Shop hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week and open for pancake breakfasts, too. Stop in to check out the handmade items.