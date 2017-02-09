Take, for example, the lowly pencil sharpener. I speak not of the electric or battery operated version, but rather, the hand-cranked, wall- or desk-mounted pencil sharpener with the metal reservoir for shavings. In my experience, the mechanical version consistently outperforms its electric competitor, which is famous for devouring huge portions of a pencil, consuming it faster than a colony of starving termites.

Perhaps it’s the feeling of control I appreciate about the hand-cranked machine, a feeling that is forfeited by the user of its electronic counterpart. Once you insert a dull pencil into an electric sharpener, there is no assurance that anything other than a mini-golf pencil-stub will emerge -- with or without a sharp, usable point.

The evolution of the pencil sharpener, like that of many tools, has not necessarily resulted in a superior product. The first basic hand-held, single-blade pencil sharpener was invented in France in the 1800s. This quiet little item’s staying power is admirable, as variations of it can still be found in children’s pencil cases (unless their school’s zero tolerance policies forbid any type of sharp blade in a student’s possession.)

The hand-crank sharpeners appeared in about 1904 and have evolved minimally to give us today’s still-effective mounted sharpener. As you crank with one hand and apply gentle but firm pressure to your pencil with the other hand, two corrugated barrels revolve around your inserted pencil, carving away at the wood and graphite, and forming a perfect point, while the shavings fall neatly into the metal reservoir.

You might be surprised to learn -- or maybe not -- that the first electric pencil sharpeners appeared in 1917, but the idea didn’t really take off until the birth of big box office supply stores in the 1990s. Suddenly everyone wanted an electric pencil sharpener because -- well, why wouldn’t they? After all, the energy required not only to hold a pencil and gently apply pressure with one hand while turning a crank with the other was getting to be a bit much for people who no longer had to run wet clothes through a ringer or hang them out to dry on a line. We were becoming spoiled consumers, demanders of instant gratification. Why cook a meal when you could get fast food or zap a Light Cuisine in your microwave? The way of the world had changed, and simple tools were going by the wayside. Most children had never seen crank windows in a vehicle. (In fact, most of their parents hadn’t either.)

In the 1990s, people owned calculators and personal computers. Most of them could not identify a typewriter, a dial telephone, or a manual cash register or adding machine. So why on earth would anyone not want an electric pencil sharpener?

I’ll tell you why not. Because you’ll pay about three times more for your top of the line Commercial Electric Pencil Sharpener with 6-Holes and a fan-cooled motor than you’d pay for your Boston Heavy Duty hand-crank sharpener with dual steel cutters, and it will cost you money every time you use it because it requires electricity, and you won’t be able to use it during a power outage when you might need to sharpen a pencil in the dark.

Is there a metaphor here for modern technology? Perhaps. We can do a lot with our hand-held technology today -- everything from adjusting our home thermostat to paying bills and locking our car doors, but there are certain things we should ask ourselves, like “Is it really necessary to burn fossil fuels or generate other types of energy to perform a simple function that we could just do ourselves, perhaps with the aid of a simple machine?”

I recently heard a prediction that no child born today will ever actually drive a car. While human error causes most accidents, the thought of removing the human element scares me even more. I hate to think that we’ll become more impatient and sedentary than we already are, that we’ll continue to evolve into a society where we only push buttons to get things done. (Or call upon Siri or Alexis or some other robo-cyber-persona to push the buttons for us. We’re even getting too lazy to push the buttons!)

At what point will we realize that sometimes a simple machine is the best, most efficient, economic and environmentally friendly option? Of course, a revolution to return to hand-crank pencil sharpeners will depend upon the return of an even simpler tool: the wooden pencil.