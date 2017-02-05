Kelly Brevig column: Be someone who is willing to help

After the attacks to our country on 9/11, there was an influx of media coverage, some very vivid. The one story that stands out for me that day is when “Mr. Rogers” talked about viewing trauma and the effects it has on children. He referred to the advice given to him by his mother in troubling times, “’Always look for the people who are helping” she’d tell us, ‘you’ll always find somebody who is trying to help.”

Those words stuck with me over the years and settled into my bones. I wanted to be someone who would help.

When working with victims of sexual violence, I had to determine how I was going to assist others and also protect myself from the emotional residue of trauma. What I came up with was this: at the end of a difficult day when my heart aches for those I’ve helped, I ask myself “Did I do everything in my power to help this person/situation?” If I can say yes, then I can go home. If the answer is “no,” I keep at it until I know I can do nothing more. This is how I deal with trauma, through positive action with a nod to “Mr. Rogers.”

Lately, we have again been exposed to another influx of media coverage. Headlines can be scary, they can take on a life of their own and breed through fear. While our world today cannot be compared to the horrific events on 9/11, we still can take on trauma from the stories we hear. What I am encouraged by is the sentiment shared by “Mr. Rogers” so long ago: “look to the helpers.” What he was really saying that day to soothe young and old alike is that, together, we will get through troubled times. There will always be good people who are trying to help. My spin on this is to also become one of those people who are helping. We all have the power to do so.

One way we can make a difference in this world is by using our collective voice. One of our advocates shared how she does this by calling the state capital and talking to our senators and representatives on the issue of funding cuts to VAWA (Violence Against Women Act). On a weekly basis, she actually calls Washington, D.C., at (202) 224-3121. She presses “1” to speak with a senator. She dials back and presses “2” to speak with her representatives. The automated message asks her to say her state and type in her zip code. She then gets routed to Minnesota. She then either leaves a message or holds her breath for a live person. She introduces herself, says that she is an advocate for sexual violence survivors and is concerned with the plan to end grant funding provided by VAWA. She tells of our free and confidential services, explains the impact of the work we do and how cuts to our funding would be devastating for our clients. She thanks them for their work and hangs up. At the end of the day, this advocate goes to bed knowing that she did everything in her power to make a change to things that are frightening for her and for all programs like ours. This is how she deals with trauma.

We will all experience personal trauma in our lifetime and may also suffer the residue from stories we hear. One way to counteract trauma is to do everything in our power to make a situation better. We have the ability to be helpers in this life and to do it in a way that provides sensitivity and compassion without residual side effects. We must do what we can in our world to raise our voice about the things that matter most. At the end of the day, hopefully we can all say that we did everything in our power to make the changes we believe in.

The last thing I tell our advocates as they walk out the door, job well done, is to look for the gratitude. When we refuse fear and focus on positive things, we can actually see the light that is shed in this world. I challenge myself to keep naming things I’m grateful for until my car pulls into my drive. I myself am thankful for a brand new month, football, spring that is right around the corner, my family and friends, pets and for my voice. I hope you find time for gratitude in this month to come and all go to bed knowing you have done all you can for the things that matter most to you.

Kelly Brevig is Program Supervisor for Support Within Reach. Reach her at (218) 444-9524 or (800) 708-2727.