John Eggers column: Simon says, 'Winter is wonderful!'

A frozen lake represents the best outdoor playground in the world for Simon and Simone. They can run and run and run some more. Of course, they have to have a stick in their mouth—the bigger the better. They especially like it when I take them on a walk to visit with fishermen on the ice. "Hey, John, let's go see those guys over there," Simon says. The visit gives them a sense of purpose. They can see where they are heading. They have a goal.

We walked out to the middle of the lake to visit "those guys." Simon and Simone barked a little and Simone enjoyed leaping in the air to show her bravery. They did this while wagging their tails hoping that the fishermen would call them over and give them a pat on the head. Simon told Simone, "Quit showing off, Simone. They don't pose any danger. Besides, your tail is wagging."

While Simon and I visited with the intruders, Simone got a bit bored and took off running for the opposite shore. I let her run knowing that a tired retriever is a happy retriever. Simon, the dad, stands by my side and watched. He looked up at me and asked, "What do you think Simone is up to?"

After awhile when I could no longer see Simone (her white coat blends in with the snow), I gave a whistle or two and called her name, "Simone, Simone." Before too long I could see her almost on shore but now she was running towards me with her ears flopping and her tail wagging. Simon ran over to meet her.

Finally she arrived. Her tongue was hanging out and she said, "What's all the fuss? Did you want something? Do you have any cookies?"

The highlight of the winter may be when I give each Simon and Simone a Halloween pumpkin. The pumpkins are now as hard as bowling balls but the dogs don't seem to mind. They carry them around as if they won some kind of an award. When we go for walks Simon has to take his along. If he drops it along the way I remind him to go and get it. "Simon, where is your pumpkin?" Simon will run back and get it and continue the walk. Simone loses interest in her pumpkin and explores the tracks in the snow. Only when the pumpkins get soft will she begin to chew on them. "Those pumpkins are too heavy," she says.

Simone, the youngest, is still the rascal. Due to my snoring the other night, I got up to sleep on the sofa. Usually both Simon and Simone sleep on the floor in our bedroom. I walked over to the sofa and who do you think was on it? There was Simone with her head on the armrest and her tail flopping up and down. "Simone, what are you doing here? You're not supposed to be on the sofa."

Simone looked at me with her big dark eyes and said, "But it's warm in here by the fire and no one was using it. It's such a shame to let a good empty sofa go to waste."

I pulled and pulled and pulled. She didn't want to leave. "Simone, get off of the couch." After more pulling she gave up her warm space and returned to the bedroom. She turned around and looked at me and said, "Just as I was having some really good dreams." I lay down on the sofa and thanked Simone for getting it warm for me.

When it is too cold out for me to take them for a walk, Simon and Simone enjoy watching the squirrels at the bird feeders from inside the house. They bark and bark and the squirrels just sit there and continue eating. Eventually I let them out the door. It's like releasing the gate at a race track. They scramble out to see who can be the first to chase the squirrels away. It's one of their favorite winter games. "Let me be first, Simone." "No, you were first last time." When it comes to chasing squirrels, it's no holds barred.

After resting in the house by the fire, I notice Simone is twitching her legs. She is probably having a dream about a warm spring day when she takes her first swim in the lake. She calls to Simon who is standing on shore watching her, "Come on in, Pop. The water feels so good."

The winter will drag on for a few more months. In the meantime Simone will have her swimming dreams but is looking forward to the next time we can walk on the ice where she and her dad will run and run and run some more and finish their run with a roll in the snow. As Simon says, "Winter is wonderful?"

Riddle of the day: What do you call a snowman in the summer?

(A puddle!) Simone would say that her next best thing to winter is jumping in puddles.