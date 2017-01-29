Let's suppose that you are from another state where there is no ice fishing and you travel to Minnesota. You meet a friend and he invites you to join him on the ice. You ask a very important question, "What do you do when you ice fish?"

Your friend tells you that ice fishing is, obviously, about fishing on a frozen lake. An eight-inch hole is made in the ice. After you make the hole in the ice you put a little house over the hole. You go into the house, sit on an overturned pail and you drop your fishing line through the hole with some type of bait on a hook and you wait for a fish to come along and eat your bait.

You ask, "But isn't it cold out on the ice?" Your friend responds, "Well, yes, but you do have a heater in your house. Some people, however, choose not to have a fish house and it does get cold but they just put on a lot of clothes."

You: "Isn't it kind of dangerous? Doesn't the ice ever break?"

Your friend: "Well, yes, but you wait until the ice is thick enough to walk or drive on. You hope you've guessed right."

You: "How long do you wait for the fish to bite?"

Your friend: "Sometimes, many times, they don't bite and sometimes they bite kind of fast."

You: "What do you do when they don't bite?"

Your friend: "Well, you just keep looking into the hole. If you fish with friends, you talk. You eat a lot of snacks. You think. It's a lot of fun."

At about this time you find an excuse not to join your friend on the ice when secretly you are thinking: "Ice fishing has got to be the world's dumbest activity. Ice fishing must be the reason why people make fun of Minnesotans. You drill a hole in the ice and wait for a fish to come along and bite. This is dumb and getting dumber."

When you really think about it, ice fishing is kind of bizarre even to the most avid Minnesota ice fishermen. I am sure there are many moments when they say to themselves, "What am I doing out here?" You freeze your butt off looking through a hole in the ice. It's right up there with eating lutefisk.

I am an ice fisherman but not really an avid one. I have, however, learned to appreciate its value from my father. In his day we just used a very heavy steel ice chisel to make a hole through two and half feet of ice. The only people that used fish houses (shacks) were people who speared. The houses weren't so fancy, covered with tarpaper and most had a very small corn cob burning stove with a stove pipe leading to the outside.

We ice fish because the opportunity is there. Can you imagine a fisherman waiting for the ice to melt before he or she can go fishing again? No. They are obsessed with having to get out on that ice, even when it is just a couple of inches thick. We ice fish because we can't just sit around and let that ice go to waste.

All Minnesotans go just a bit stir crazy in the winter. Ice fishing lessens the impact. Those that don't go ice fishing go to Florida or Arizona. The rest who don't ice fish stay in bed and pull the covers over their heads.

There is something special about stepping out on a winter lake and taking in the surroundings. If you have never done it, you should. Get out where there aren't too many people or fish houses. Feel the ice under your boots. Breathe in the fresh air. Take a look at the shoreline. It's pretty magical. Even when I don't catch any fish, I say to myself, "Not many people in the world are experiencing what I am experiencing right now. I am pretty lucky."

It's kind of strange but time seems to pass a bit faster on the ice. You look at your watch one time and what seems like just a few minutes later, you look at your watch again and an entire hour has gone by. What did you do during that time? You looked into your fishing hole and you thought about absolutely nothing.

Ice fishermen are the original founders of mindfulness. Mindfulness is a process of listening to your breathing and searching for your inner self. It's a type of relaxation. You forget your troubles by staring into a hole and by listening to yourself take one breath and then another breath and, behold, you are at peace.

That's ice fishing.

Riddle of the Day: Q: What do you call a fish without the eye? (A: fsh) When you have your eye on an ice fishing hole your troubles will melt away.