Keeping warm and comfortable with some local works

Another book that the grands can share with you is by well-known local author and lecturer John R. Eggers. "The Search for Beltrami's Heart" is a fascinating look at the adventures of Minnesota's forgotten hero with colorful illustrations and teaching moments. It follows the adventures of Beltrami from his native Italy to the wilds of northern Minnesota and back to Italy with his treasure trove of Indian gifts and historical implements. The book is on sale throughout the city at consumer-friendly cost.

The second event in the Storyteller series at The Farm By The Lake is scheduled for 4 p.m. today in Bagley. Loren Niemi has spent more than a quarter century as a professional storyteller, creating, collecting, performing and teaching stories to audiences of all ages in urban and rural settings. His work has been called "post-modern," with the dark beauty of language that is not ashamed of poetry. Niemi admits to being "a child fibber but soon discovered that he was less interested in telling lies than I was in improving the truth." His background is full with theater work, writing, publishing and the like; newest collection of poetry, "Coyote Flies Coach" was published last year.

If you are a member of "The Depot Express," and if not, try to get a copy from the history center. Cecelia Wattles McKeig has shared her knowledge about the Soo Line coming to Bemidji. Former Executive Dan Karalus has left for his new position and Gary Rozman has picked up the reins and would enjoy meeting more members and also some helpers to assemble a new exhibit.

Watermark Art Center has relocated to a temporary space in downtown Bemidji in order to facilitate the renovations on the calendar for this fall. Look for The Tea and Gift Shoppe in the True North Healthcare building and you will find the WAC in smaller spaces through the winter and summer. The prime movers of the center are accepting donations for the Make Your Mark campaign to turn the former lakeside Luekens to a cutting edge art center

Upcoming events

Two theatrical events open on the same weekend: "Prelude to a Kiss" at the Fire Hall Theater in Grand Forks and "Elephant Man," an adult drama directed by Julie Kaiser, at the Chief Theater in Bemidji. The Bemidji Community Theater is proud to underwrite the "Elephant Man" production by one of its board members. The story revolves around the life of Joseph Merrick who looked normal at birth but as he grew older, he became more disfigured. His only occupation was as a circus curiosity despite his intelligence and sensitivity and a Victorian doctor/surgeon took on the challenge to help him. Tickets are available at K.K. Thompson and Iverson Corner Drugs: prices are $12 for adults and $5 for youngsters through high school. Show dates are Feb.3-4, Feb. 10-11 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. shows on Sunday, Feb. 5 and Sunday, Feb. 12. To reserve tickets or for more information, call (218) 755-8942.

"Prelude to a Kiss" is a modern day fairy tale for adults that starts with a magical kiss. In the vein of "Freaky Friday," this play has a mysterious older man switch bodies with a young bride; see how the actors tackle this play that is by turns funny and poignant with some spicy language. The production is not attended for children. Show dates are Feb. 2-18 at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sundays. Tickets by phone or in person at the box office are $15 or $12 for seniors, students and adults. Groups of 12 or more, $10 each. Call (701) 777-4090.

The Wind Ensemble/Honor Band are set to perform at 6 p.m. on Sat. Jan.28 in the main theater of Bangsberg Fine and Performing Arts on the campus of BSU. Open to the public for free.

Creative Spirit Fiber Festival, sponsored by Watermark Art Center and Willow Wood Market will have two days this year for classes with Kari Carr, Liz Towers and Eve Sumsky on Friday, Feb. 24 from 5 to 9 p.m. Classes continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sat., Feb.25 with classes, vendor market and more. Again this year, the venue is Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE, Bemidji.