LIBRARY CORNER: Start the new year at the Library!

There will be programs for all ages, including the much-anticipated Snow Time to Read, learning opportunities and book clubs, and of course, lots of stories. The library will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 for the New Year holiday and Monday, Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For a wintery treat, local author John Eggers will be at the Library at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 to talk about his new book, "The Search for Beltrami's Heart: Minnesota's Forgotten Hero." Egger's website describes "the book will take you on a journey from northern Italy in the 1800s to northern Minnesota's Beltrami County. It will help elementary age children learn why this nice fellow from Italy is truly one of Minnesota's forgotten heroes and why many believe he was the first white person to discover the northernmost source of the Mississippi—Lake Julia. The book will answer the questions, "Who was Giacomo Beltrami? Why is he one of Minnesota's forgotten heroes? Why did he carry a red umbrella? What did he do that was extra special for someone? Was Giacomo the first white person to discover the northern most point of the Mississippi?"" (www.johnrogereggers.com). Come to this presentation for the answer to these questions and much more.

The adult winter reading program, Snow Time to Read, begins Jan. 1 and runs until March 31. This reading program is open for everyone ages 16 and older. The rules are simple: Read and record 15 books (YA and Adult reading levels) to win an official Snow Time to Read mug or water bottle. Furthermore, for you over-achievers, for every 15 books you read after that, you'll be entered into a drawing for more prizes. Audio Books, E-books, and regular, old-fashioned books can work together for your 15-plus titles. Log onto the website: www.wandooreader.com/bemidji/snow-time-to-read beginning Jan. 1 to participate.

Senior Surf computer training classes are scheduled for 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 and again 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. For more information and to register for one or more of these classes, please stop by the library or call (218) 751-3963.

The library now offers three book clubs. The Monthly Book Discussion will be at noon Monday, Jan. 9. The book of the month is "The Art of Fielding" by Chad Harbach. The Young Adult Book Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. For more information on the book featured for discussion, please call the library, or check out the library on social media. The new Kid's Book Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The book up for discussion is "Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator" by Roald Dahl. All book club meetings take place in the Front Meeting Room unless specified otherwise.

Storytime resumes the week of Jan. 3. There are Storytime crafts for pre-K children and their families every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Children's Area. Themes for the month of January include: "Here Comes Jack Frost," "A Mountain of Mittens," "All About Maisy," "A Secret Pizza Party," and "5 Little Snowmen Riding on the Sled."

There will be an afternoon kid's movie showing at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 to coincide with Bemidji Area School's early release day. The cartoon movie will feature a mystery-solving dog and a bunch of meddling kids. Please call the library for more details about this opportunity and the many others offered in the month of January.