KLEMEK: Man-made highways are paths to nature

All along these highways' routes across vast landscapes, I have observed sandhill cranes, Canada and snow geese, marbled godwits, and snowy owls. And where each of the highways course east and west and north and south, I've observed all three of the state's species of cervids—moose, white-tailed deer, and elk — including most of the furbearers such as bear, raccoon, fox, coyote, wolf, porcupine, mink, and fisher, to name just some.

As well, many a living creature has crossed the highway before me, including swarms of dragonflies, June beetles, and midges, in addition to migrating frogs in the autumn and egg-laying turtles in the springtime.

It was upon U.S. 2 where my daughter many years ago saw her first-ever snapping turtle. She was only three years old at the time when I abruptly stopped the vehicle to help the gravid female reptile safely negotiate the double-lane highway. The turtle must've looked humongous to my girl, not to mention a tad bit frightening. For as I herded the hissing reptile across the asphalt in the direction the animal intended to go, my little one squealed nervously as she followed and peered at the turtle's progress from a safe distance behind me.

I also remember the time I watched a cow moose from over a mile away eventually make it to the east lane of Highway 2 near Crookston. She trotted across the frozen field without missing a step and crossed a three-strand barbed wire fence as though it wasn't even there. From the time I spotted her and stopped the vehicle on the shoulder of the westbound lane—watching and waiting for her to cross the highway—she never slowed her gait.

She ultimately reached the ditch embankment and was quickly atop the pavement. Without so much a sideways glance for vehicles, she strode across the median, over my lanes, galloped down the other ditch, over the fence, across the fields, and disappeared into the trees—never looking back. I figured the old girl must've had a definite destination in mind.

Probably more than I appreciate the forest and woodlands that each of the highways cut through or border on their relatively straight passages across Minnesota, I also marvel at the astonishing topography as the highways enter and skirt the Red River valley. To this day, I make futile attempts at coming to terms with the immensity of the ancient glacial Lake Agassiz that, in the end, created the great valley.

To imagine the great basin completely filled with water and glaciers is an exercise of mind-numbing proportions. To think that at one of the lake's deepest points, where the Red River of the North and the Red Lake River converge in East Grand Forks, Minnesota and Grand Forks, North Dakota, over 300 feet of water once covered the present-day busting communities is difficult to comprehend.

Imagine as you travel portions of each of the highways how massive the sheet of ice must've been to carve the landscape as it did—the Red River valley; to deposit, to shape, to push, to shove, to melt and, later, in the wake of time, to leave behind a lake the size of no other. And equally as astounding, the massive lake eventually drained when glaciers melted to the north and released the water they dammed to the south. All that remains of the ancient Lake Agassiz is the Upper and Lower Red lakes, Lake of the Woods, Rainy Lake, Lake Winnipeg, Lake Winnipegosis, and Lake Manitoba.

As I drive east from Crookston on U.S. 2, I am always aware of the gradual climb in elevation, or when traveling west, the descent. I follow the highway lines over old beach ridges, barely perceptible to the unaware motorist. But they're there. As one gets closer to Fosston, going east from McIntosh, you can clearly view a great moraine extending as far as you can see from north to south. And once past Fosston, on the gradual climb to the top of that big hill, motorists' ears can actually pop from the change in air pressure and elevation.

And on Highway 59, north out of Detroit Lakes, before you know it, the topography has changed from gently rolling and wooded hills through lake country to the sprawling landscape of the valley to the west and the transition zone where prairie meets forest to the east.

What's more, as the motorist travels northward most of the way to where State 59 intersects with U.S. 2, both biomes—prairie and forest—can be observed simultaneously with just a glance to the left and a glance to the right.

Indeed, the human-made highways 2 and 59, which each allows us to zip along in the confines and comfort of speeding motor vehicles, provides us passageways for touring. The highways' paths bisect an ancient lake bottom, travels up its ancient shores, on and over former glacial moraines, and onto other faraway places, including, in the case of Highway 59, a route on Minnesota's first birding trail, the Pine to Prairie Birding Trail.

We can pass through one biome into another without noticing, until, almost out of the blue, the greenery of forests replaces prairie panorama. Each byway provides us with magnificent views of landforms and features replete with remarkable flora and fauna as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.