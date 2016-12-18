JOHN EGGERS COLUMN: Do you think you are getting old?

It's late in the evening and I am listening to the radio play some Christmas music while I write my weekly column, which I have been writing since 1992. I am surprised I can find anything to write about. A few people actually read them — thank you. Guess what I am thinking about? Yup, "John, you are getting old."

I could write endlessly about my memories. Lots of good things have happened to Kathy and me. We have had some interesting conversations.

I recently asked her, "When do you love me the most?" Did you ever ask your spouse that question? I guess the right answer is "Well, I love you the same all of the time." That's a good answer, but I think there are times when our love is stronger, like when I look at our wedding photo and think about the good times we had in our earlier years. The same is true when Kathy had her first back surgery in Iowa many years ago, and when I see her laughing and having a good time with our kids.

It's good to have those memories. The mothers of two good friends of mine just passed away. They were both in their nineties. My friends will have many good memories to think about in their moments of sorrow.

I like to tell people when someone passes away that rather than say, "They are gone," say, "They are just away for a while," which is more accurate.

Getting away for a while is a good thing. Some of you will be going to Arizona, Florida or Texas in the next few weeks. That's good. As Garrison Keillor would say, "Your departing will raise the average IQ of the state by about ten points." That's a joke. Actually, you may lower the IQ.

Those of us who stay here probably should be under psychoanalysis.

As I write this it is ten below and I am wearing three layers of clothing. I am looking out the window at a couple of pileated woodpeckers that are pecking at a deer rib cage hanging from a tree. Yes, I probably could use a few minutes on a couch.

Maybe you know you are getting older when your thinking really isn't logical any more. Staying in Minnesota when you could travel down south isn't really sound thinking, is it?

The way I get warm in the winter is I go outside and take Simone and Simon for a walk. Of course, they don't walk—they run. We still have our Halloween pumpkins so Simon has to carry one of these frozen bowling balls with him as he walks. I think he figures that the harder he works, the warmer he gets. Now that's good logic. I should carry one with me.

So what if the neighbors say, "What is that man doing carrying around that big pumpkin?" But, I am getting older and I could care less what the neighbors think. Right?

In one respect, President-Elect Trump acts like he is getting older. He has no regard for what the neighbors think, whether they are China or Russia or Mexico. He just does whatever he pleases and says whatever he pleases.

Who know? He may have discovered something that future presidents may copy.

I don't know why it isn't mandatory for new presidents to sit down and chat with all of the former presidents at the same time and just pick their brains.

Now, if Trump wanted to do something really special and win a few points from the other side, that's what he should do. That would be a great memory and it would show that, even as old as he is, he still possesses wisdom.

One sign of getting older is that you want to make people happy because you know that's really what life is all about.

I recently made a church pastor happy. It seems my father's favorite time of the week is when he watches the service broadcast from the First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea every Sunday morning at ten-o-clock.

I phoned the Pastor, Pastor Holt, and told him that my father really enjoys his service and it would be nice if he would send my father a signed photo of either the church or an 8 by 10 glossy of himself.

He told me that in fourteen years that the service has been broadcast, this was the first time that someone requested a photo. I think that made his day. I am sure it will be my father's best Christmas gift.

By the way, do you know who that famous person was I mentioned at the beginning of this column? It is former President Bill Clinton. I am not sure if I accept his notion that when we have more memories than dreams, we get older.

Memories are important to me and I still have plenty of dreams to occupy my time like thinking about when I love my wife the most.

Riddle of the Day: What do you call a guy who likes climbing walls? (A walnut.) By the way, it's not a good idea for older people to climb anything—dream, yes.