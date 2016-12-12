JOHN EGGERS COLUMN: Are you ready for Christmas?

Kathy and I just returned from a cousin's reunion at my brother's home in Minnetonka. Kids were running around all over the place. They were like little mice going here and there, in and out. Some were crawling, some were crying, some were yelling and all of the adults were eating and talking. I know, you've been there. I wanted to yell, "Nap time."

Years from now when I am gone, those same little kids will be reminded of the cousin's reunion of twenty years ago and they won't have a clue that they were even there and who everyone was. It's like all of the family reunions that you and I attended when we were very young. We don't remember them and we certainly don't remember who was there. Time passes.

That's the problem with Christmas. It comes so quickly. We hurry around and get ready for it. We try to get in the Christmas spirit and, before we know it, we say to ourselves, "Gosh, I can't believe Christmas is over already." It's kind of like this every year, isn't it?

It would be nice if we could just slow it down, let the choir sing a few more songs, visit with relatives and friends a little longer (without the noise), spend more time sitting and watching the snow fall and the birds feeding or just to spend more time in front of the tree without saying a word.

I wonder how many articles have been written in the past 100 years about taking more time for Christmas. I guess we are slow learners. We never seem to get it quite right.

I haven't even mentioned the real reason for Christmas, about the birth of the babe in Bethlehem. We do overlook that, don't we? I mean, that's what Christmas is all about, right? "Peace on earth, good tidings of joy," that's it. If we just focused on that more, maybe we wouldn't have that empty feeling we have when Christmas is over.

We recently enjoyed a nice dinner with some friends at a well-known restaurant in Bemidji. While we were there, high school students who were attending the winter formal showed up to dine. The guys were dressed in tuxedos and the girls were dressed in these amazing looking gowns that made them look like celebrities who were about to take a walk down the aisle in some fashion show. They were stunning! All were good-looking kids and all of them were playing with their iPhones.

As we were eating, we were wondering if they actually talked to their dates or if they just spent the evening texting. Kids will grow up in a whole new world, a world that I am not ready for but, I am sure, they are—at least, I hope they are. If the president-elect can tweet, kids can text.

Christmas will be part of their world but I wonder if it will have the same meaning. Will they spend time picking out just the right kind of tree? Will they remember or even care which ornaments Grandma gave them when they were in elementary school? Will they remember going to a church service on Christmas eve? Will they remember the family gatherings during the Christmas holidays? Will they be mindful of carrying on family traditions? Will they read the Christmas story or have a book in their house about the Christmas story?

"Over the river and through the woods to Grandmother's house we go," was always a special time for me because my parents made it special. Maybe that's the answer. As you go about getting ready for Christmas consider that you don't do it for yourself, you do it for your kids and their kids and their kids. You just hope that because you took time and made it special, they will too.

Can we ever be ready for Christmas? Maybe not. Remember, it's really not about us, it is all about giving and if we do our best to give the spirit of Christmas to the ones we care about, especially the young people, that is probably the best we can do.

Riddle of the day: How is the Christmas alphabet different from the ordinary alphabet? (The Christmas alphabet has NO EL.) Happy Noel to you today and every day.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.