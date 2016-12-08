PRIME TIME: A fiery idea for a motion picture

My father, Cecil E. Kaercher, called Mr. DeMille to see if he could meet with him and share an idea for a movie. DeMille said he was very busy, but if he wanted to drive up to Bemidji he would meet with him. My dad left Ortonville and when he got to Willmar, he called the Associated Press and asked them to get to Bemidji and take some pictures.

Cecil Kaercher began by saying “there were many great fires in the northern states in the late 1800s”. That is when the lumber industry was in full swing. Hinkley was a lumber milling town. All forests were being stripped of white pine from Maine to Minnesota in the early days of the logging industry. DeMille asked my father what was so unusual about the Hinckley Fire.

The Hinckley Fire of 1894 was unusually horrific, for the whole town burned in four hours and more than 400 people died.

I learned a great deal of history of the Hinckley fire by reading the book “Under a Flaming Sky” by Daniel J. Brown. There are three major types of nature fires. The first is a ground fire, the second is a fire that starts at the bottom of a tree and burns upward. The third is where a fire starts in the tree tops and leaps from tree to tree. This type of fire caused flames to leap and drop, just like a tornado. Hinkley had all three types of fires burning. The fires started in two different wooded areas close to town. There was an excess of lumber that needed to dry out – so many areas in Hinckley had stacks of lumber drying out.

It was the first day of school. It had been over 90 degrees each day for more than a month. On Sept. 1, 1894, the Hinckley fire started at both ends of town, the fire going from tree top to tree top, quickly and shooting flames 200 feet up in air. Fire burns oxygen along with other types of gases, therefore making it very difficult to breathe.

There were two major sets of train tracks running through Hinckley. The north to south line from Duluth. The east to west line from Wisconsin. Some people escaped to the trains, and that saved their lives.

DeMille said, yes, this is a great dramatic story, but you need a love story in the midst of a motion picture. DeMille was booked solid for four years with projects and – alas – this picture was not made.

So my father tried, but he had a exciting experience meeting DeMille and they parted as friends. But before leaving my dad asked Mr. DeMille why his first name, Cecil, was pronounced SESSAL. He said that it was because he was a producer. My father said, “I’m a producer also; I have three girls!”