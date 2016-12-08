Students at four Bemidji area elementary schools -- Lincoln, J.W. Smith, Central and Northern -- enjoyed the play by the Readers Theater.

Allen Benson, who has been with the Readers Theater since its beginning, scripts plays from classic children’s books. Some books teach a lesson and some are just for fun. At the end of each performance, Benson asks the students what lessons they learned from the play. Without hesitation, student’s hands go up with ideas! It’s fun for the actors to hear the lessons that the students pick up from each play.

What lesson are the students learning from ‘Six Foolish Fishermen’? Don’t forget to count yourself!

Benson also keeps stats for the theater group. Through the years, the Readers Theater has presented to a grand total of 18,197 students and school staff. This is the 13th season of Readers Theater. The troupe has made 85 appearances at schools, plus some guest appearances at local events and the RSVP Volunteer Recognition luncheon.

Creativity and a sense of humor are vital attributes for Readers Theater participants. Cast members come up with their own costumes and props for each play. These volunteers don’t mind looking and acting silly in front of the students. And the young students are somewhat amazed that “old people” are acting so silly.

The group plans to perform ‘Six Foolish Fishermen’ again in the spring.

For more information about Readers Theater, contact RSVP Area Coordinator Jane Furuseth at (218) 766-9494. More volunteers would be welcome to join the theater.