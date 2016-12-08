Neither category seemed apparent this last time we walked through the front door of the Senior Activity Center on Third Street in downtown Bemidji.It's well named; lots of activities going on there. We could hear the four-piece band Classic Country­ playing in the next room and at the same time we saw busy folks moving chairs and pushing tables aside to make more room on the dance floor. They seemed most anxious to get started with the dancing so one could hear one anxious voice urging: "Hurry up!." They did. It was an eager scene of anticipation for yet another of the center's live band, dance-time offerings. Always a popular activity.

It was the late noon hour when we arrived and the noon meal had only recently finished. While the people who wanted to dance hung around, waiting for the floor to clear, a few people started heading for the downstairs meeting room, there to listen to presenter Dr. Evan Hazard, retired from the BSU Science Department, discuss a favorite topic of his, the subject of Science And Religion. And back upstairs there were two non-dancing men (Bob Carlson and

Max Boyer) who sat hunched over a table near the front entrance, engrossed in putting together tiny-pieced jigsaw puzzles. Near them in the reading area sat three more non-dancers, each sunk down in a big stuffed chair, each reading a newspaper or magazine -- a busy, busy place upstairs and downstairs.

Oops, 'forgot one important place you can see through the window from the sidewalk -- the Gift Shop. A variety of good Goodies to be found there, from dolls to quilts and one offering that’s especially special (I won’t mention it here, but it is hardly sold anywhere else -- you have to see ’em to believe ’em.)

After the talk ended, folks returning to the upstairs found that the dancing crowd numbers had doubled and the dance floor was now crowded with happy and noisy dancers, with a few whoops and hollers crying out from a couple of the couples -- and one tired man saying loudly, while wiping the sweat from his brow, "sure feels great to shake a leg again." As per usual, there was not an even number of women to men but the adjustment to the shortage of men dancers was easily made, with a few women partnering with another female so that neither one would have to miss the fun of dancing to old-time waltzes and polkas and a schottische or two. What? Female partners? Sure. Nothing new to this crowd; just pragmatic decisions, just like old times well remembered when the women often outnumbered the men at dances years ago. What did they do? Simple. Just do what needs to be done. Partner up; forget gender.

An active group of seniors to be sure, who, at that time and that day, were obviously neither bored nor in pain. So comes the expected questions. Time to get answers from the director of the Center, Elizabeth Andrews, starting with the obvious query: is every day like this?

"Well, you happened to drop in on a special day for our various activities here, all going on at the same time, as you noticed,” Andrews told me. “Actually, we do have multi-activities each day. There's always something going on here, hopefully something for everyone.

“We sure welcome people to stop in any time, any day, to take a look for themselves. You don't have to be a registered member to stop in and see what's going on."

There are about 400 registered members (at $25 a year) and an unknown number of non-members, but with either group the word "donate" gets employed. Almost everyone connected with operating the center is a volunteer, be it the regular band members of Classic Country' or those who help with the daily noon meals, served Monday through Friday. (The cost for the meal is $4.) While the noon meal attendance at the center itself ranges in numbers between 20 and 30, those same noon meals are delivered by Meals on Wheels" (runs between 70 and 90 receivers) and those meals are all delivered five days a week by volunteers, all connected with area churches or church-related organizations.

Those with enough years behind them can remember when the center’s building was the Wilson’s Clothing store and before that a city liquor store was there. Today, the building is owned by the Senior Activity Center and governed by a 10-person Board of Directors.

Again, donations are are important to keep the whole operation going, and important in this

Category are individual contributions and the annual gifts from the United Way of Bemidji Area.

At this time of year, Christmas plans were incorporated into the center's activities. (Also center volunteers will offer daily gift-wrapping services at the Paul Bunyan Mall until Christmas Eve.)

December activities this month included another popular bus ride, this month's one-day trip was this past Sunday, a venture to Grand Forks to "A Christmas Story: The Musical" as well as tours and lunch at the famous Whitey’s in East Grand Forks.

As one member summed it up: "All Bemidji citizens can take pleasure and pride in our

Senior Center. We are well served and we our thankful for all that is done for us."

Andrews emphasized that anyone with questions about the Senior Activity

Center should just giver her a call at (218) 751-8836. Forget your pain and strain and just gain.

(PS: A senior wished to leave all readers some good parting advice: “Put a little water on the comb.”)