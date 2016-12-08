PRIME TIME: ‘LAWKI,’ or Life As We Know It

LAWKI implies only carbon-based life with variable genetics (probably involving DNA), and photosynthesis that harvests sunlight. The commonest elements in Earthly organisms are also the commonest chemically active elements in the universe, which apparently combine into many of the simple components of LAWKI in interstellar space: we find them spectroscopically in interstellar gas and dust.

LAWKI does not imply maples, Penicillium mold, mammals, walleyes, dandelions, etc. Many science fiction writers err here; e.g., one wrote of a large habitable moon where life had reached only the "fish stage." We can infer from Earth's biota some probabilities about what the biota of another earth-like planet might include, but not fishes, ragweed, or snakes.

Example: BSU has an advanced course, Organic Evolution. (Its students had taken genetics and one or more courses about a group of organisms: e.g., vascular plants, parasites, microbes, insects, fishes, birds.) In the ’80s, I added an end-of-term assignment, "Tau Ceti IV." Tau Ceti is a real sun-like star about 12 light years away. We've recently detected five planets around it, one a "super Earth" in its "Goldilocks Zone" (the right distance from Tau Ceti for surface water to be liquid), but we hadn't when I last taught the course in ’93. Anyway, TC4 was Tau Ceti's supposed fourth planet out, and was about 4 billion years old, earth-like, with a 15- to 30-hour day, revolving in the "Goldilocks Zone."

The assignment: An essay identifying what features of life (e.g., photosynthesis, warm-bloodedness, parasitism, seeds, feathers, vision, sexual reproduction, mollusks, lactation, internal skeletons, etc.) we'd expect to find on TC4 and which we might not. There was no single correct answer. But, on TC4 as described, the biota was less likely to have features that have evolved here only once than things that have evolved here often.

For instance, true flight has evolved at least four times: insects, pterosaurs, birds, and bats; milk and feathers only once each; warm-bloodedness at least three times (tunas and maybe other fishes, mammals and dinosaurs plus birds). Sex has probably arisen more than once; some protozoans have what amounts to several sexes (mating types that must exchange genes with a different mating type).

Image-forming eyes evolved often here: compound eyes several times, and camera-type eyes at least three (vertebrates, cephalopod mollusks and spiders). Trapping of sunlight energy by some sort of photosynthesis also seems likely.

It had been common since the ’40s among creationists and later "intelligent design" creationists (IDCs) to claim that the chance of other solar systems forming, especially with habitable rocky planets, was vanishingly small. This claim had two parts. One, formation of planetary systems in the first place was supposedly unlikely. Recent observations have falsified that; oodles of exoplanet systems exist, many with smallish inner planets.

Two, supposedly Earth was exactly the right distance from Sol for livable temperatures, and exactly the right mass to hold onto exactly the right atmosphere. Rocky Mars, 1/10th the mass of Earth, has lost most of its atmosphere. They claimed a smaller rocky planet could not hold as dense an atmosphere as Earth does.

Actually, one does, as we learned decades ago. Like Tau Ceti IV, we could call it Sol II, but it's Venus, only 82 percent of Earth's mass. Venus is rocky, but far too close to Sol to be in its present Goldilocks Zone. It’s mostly CO2 atmosphere exerts 92 times Earth's atmospheric pressure. The real question is, how come Earth has such a thin atmosphere? Venus, now much too hot to support life, possibly had primitive LAWKI about 4 billion years ago (BYA), when Sol was cooler. Sun-sized stars are cooler when they first form and gradually get hotter as they go through their 10 or so billion years of fusing hydrogen in their cores. Tau Ceti is seven-tenths Sol's mass, so will last a few billion years longer.

Science deniers back in the ’40s didn't know about plate tectonics (the formation, movement and subduction of continental plates on Earth's surface), which is probably conducive to the evolution and persistence of living things. Nobody did.

Alfred Wegener proposed continental drift in the 1920s. Most scientists rejected it, largely because nobody could suggest a plausible physical mechanism to move continents, and because it did not square with fossil distribution of land vertebrates early in the Cenozoic (the "Age of Mammals"), the too-recent time Wegener suggested the southern continent of Gondwanaland began to break up. An otherwise excellent Wiki site doesn't note that -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plate_tectonics.

Scientists think the likelihood of LAWKI on an Earth-sized planet will be enhanced by plate tectonics because: 1.) biochemical reactions at hot vents on mid-ocean ridges may be likely places for life to emerge, and 2.) plate tectonics recycles crustal material and traps water into the crust as one plate is subducted under another. Venus may have had plate tectonics during its first billion or so years. There is no clear evidence of it now; her crust is largely covered with newer volcanic deposits.

How come Earth has such a thin atmosphere? Cosmologists now agree that our moon (Luna) arose from debris from the collision of a Mars-sized body with Earth over 4 billion years ago, a collision which also destroyed our early denser atmosphere. Our subsequent atmosphere, now modified by free oxygen released by photosynthetic plants, was likely released by later outgassing. An Earth-sized planet is not required for LAWKI.