PRIME TIME: Puzzling thoughts

We spread the pieces, face up, on the dining room table. (This 1,500-piece “Heart of Venice,” scene, we discover, won’t fit on the card table.) Before long, the edge pieces come together. We group other pieces with definite similarities. Puzzle-putting-together allows the puzzle-putters to practice patience! I work on the windows of the primary building in the scene; Jessy focuses on the gondolas; Eric pieces together the striped awnings on another building and the foliage around it.

I examine his grouping and he explains: “The flower and shrub pieces are in this pile, but it’s divided into three smaller piles for the different colored blossoms.”

I shake my head. “You’ve inherited my OCD,” I say with something between admiration and regret, “and have taken it to even greater heights.”

The three of us work at the puzzle for a while; one of us takes a break, then another. We come and go. A piece that should be so easy to identify can’t be found. We look everywhere and decide that perhaps this puzzle from a secondhand store is missing a piece.

Segments take shape. Sometimes a piece ends up in a place we hadn’t considered. Sometimes we look at a part of the puzzle from a different angle and suddenly see something so obvious that we hadn’t seen before. The simple lines, a dab of color, the texture of the piece become more and more familiar to us. After hours of staring at the pieces and at the box top with the full picture, we have come to know the scene so well that we often find a random piece, pluck it up and declare: “I know exactly where this one goes!” as we put it into place, just where it belongs. There is a momentary celebration, and then the search for another piece with the odd-shaped foot and the very broad head continues.

After hours of coming and going, adding a piece here, a segment there, the scene is taking shape. Eventually entire sections are completed except for one piece that no one can find. We check the floor; sometimes a stray piece is just what we’ve been looking for.

The puzzle is addictive.

“It’s getting late,” says Jessy. “I’m going to bed.”

“Yes,” I agree, “I’m going right after I put in one more piece. Ah! There it is! Oh, maybe just one more.”

Finally in bed, I close my eyes and my dreamscape is broken into puzzle fragments. I have stared too long at the jigsaw pieces on the dining room table.

The weekend ends, the “kids” leave, and the puzzle, a little more than half done, dominates the table. There is no place big enough to move it to. I slide it to the farthest end of the table, and for the next week, we eat our meals at the opposite end. Gary has not gotten hooked into the puzzle, but I am compelled to complete the task and reclaim the table. The puzzle becomes my primary focus in the evenings.

After a week of puzzling, it is nearly complete. I sit back and count how many spaces are left: just 12. I count the remaining pieces on the table: 11!

There is something unsettling about a puzzle with a missing piece. No matter how hard I try, I will not be able to make it “complete.”

For a few minutes, I delay the inevitable. I walk away. I don’t want to know which piece is missing. I don’t want to put in the remaining 11 pieces and stare at the gaping absence. Fourteen hundred ninety-nine pieces -- and one missing piece! I check the floor beneath the table one more time. The gray backs of pieces are easily lost against the gray and white rug. I run my hands across the rug, under the curved feet of the table, and around the legs of the chairs, but I don’t find the missing piece.

Gary walks over, unaware of the angst I am experiencing. “Are you missing a piece?” he asks, picking up a piece that had fallen onto the cushion of one of the chairs.

“Yes!” I leap up. The puzzle can now be completed. The pieces fit together in the only way they can. The Venice scene is a 33x 24 replica of the one on the box. The quest is over.

Throughout the process, I have played with the metaphor of the puzzle and the process of piecing it together. It is like life, but not like life. With a puzzle, you know what the finished product will be; with life, even the pieces are uncertain. We don’t know how many there are, and we have no guarantees that the pieces will all come together in the way we might imagine. But the process of looking at pieces from different angles, paying close attention to the details, and focusing energy on bringing something to fruition -- something like life.

I allow the completed puzzle to dominate the table for the rest of the day. Then I put all 1,500 pieces back into the box.