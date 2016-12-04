After that episode I decided to switch gears and write about something that is a problem with everyone. What I am talking about is clutter, which, I suppose, is very much educational especially when you are looking for ways to get rid of it.

There are different theories about how to deal with clutter. One theory says that you should never hang on to something that you don't enjoy having around. That makes good sense but what if you enjoy having the stuff around like a toy double barrel popgun.

Another theory is the closing the store theory. When I worked in a Red Owl store many years ago, we had a list of things to do before we closed the store. When the store closed we would spend the next hour putting things away. All store owners do this for at least one reason, it gets rid of the clutter and you can begin the new day with a fresh start. You can do the same in your office or in your home. The biggest challenge here is you have to do it every day.

Another strategy is doing one of several things with your clutter. You can throw it away, recycle it, donate it, or sell it. What are the problems here? Too often when you have so much stuff, you just don't know where to begin. It's too overwhelming.

This is my personal problem because I have been buying and selling antiques for almost 40 years. After having three shops and numerous spaces in several antique malls plus going to hundreds of flea markets and antique shows, you gather stuff. You sell a large portion of it and you keep some for yourself but in the end you have a lot of stuff still around.

I really do hate clutter (yes, I do) and I like to have things somewhat organized. I try to follow Dear Abby's policy of "Don't just put it down, put it away." I would give myself a "C" in fulfilling her idea.

I enjoy many of my things. I use them when I give presentations to groups whether they are my students or some adult group. Old, interesting things serve as good props. They all come with a story. People like to touch and feel them.

Still, I just can't keep bumping into my deer mount with my head. It's like he's trying to get even with me. There is another theory, which makes a lot of sense to me. It's called the broken window theory.

You have seen homes with broken windows. When we lived in North Camden, New Jersey, there were streets and streets with homes that had broken windows. The result was that one broken window meant a second broken window, which also meant more graffiti, which meant more litter and so on and so on. The idea is that you have to fix the one broken window before it multiplies.

In a book by Gretchen Rubin titled, "Better Than Before: Mastering the Habits of Our Everyday Lives," she mentions a variety of broken windows such as a bed that is unmade, a pile of dirty clothes, dishes in the sink, and dirty sidewalks just to name a few. Any broken windows in your home or office?

Does clutter affect the brain? The neuroscientists at Princeton University found when they looked at people's performance in an organized versus disorganized environment they found that physical clutter in your surroundings competes for your attention, resulting in decreased performance and increased stress. Unless you really, really enjoy clutter, clutter can mess up your brain. I think it does mine.

Since we are in this together (I hope I am not alone), let's begin by making three goals for ourselves. First, let's get rid of some broken windows by maintaining a clean desk top or tabletop or floor including a clean desktop on our computer daily. Let's make sure they are clean before going to bed and let's pick up anything on the floor.

Second, take one box at a time to sort out. Either sell it, recycle it, donate it, or discard it. Third, let's do these two things for a week and after a week, we will give ourselves a grade as to how we did.

Consider this, if you don't like clutter and you think it is messing up the way you feel and act, then you need to do something. The three steps I gave you are doable. You just have to do them. Make 2017 a clutterless year. Remember, we are in this together. Our brains will thank us.

Riddle of the day: What travels around the world while staying in one corner? (A stamp). Your brain will thank you for stamping out clutter when you make a commitment to doing it.