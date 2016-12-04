KELLY BREVIG COLUMN: An 'ordinary' spark of hope

"Twelve Ordinary Women" started in Franklin, Tenn. in 2009 with a mission to bring hope to other women. It began with one anonymous woman who wanted to help her neighbors in a time of need. She didn't have all the resources she needed, so she covertly reached out across her community and found 11 willing and like-minded sisters. These women vowed to keep their identities secret, and do as much good for the community as they could. They provided quiet support through cards, donations of needed items and financial help. Each card was signed "Twelve Ordinary Women."

Something amazing began to happen in her community: there was a spark of hope. This little spark grew into a flame and soon other groups began to form, each in secret. These groups never met in public, and were carefully pieced together to include all areas of the community. They met in each other's homes once a month, shared a meal and maybe a glass of wine, donated what money they could and each shared what they knew of a woman in need. They would vote, decide how the donation would arrive and deliver their gift without any expectation of a "thank you." It was and is of the utmost importance that the person receiving the gift feel no duty to reciprocate. It is of equal importance that the identity of these 12 women remain in confidence. The givers are not to receive any recognition, award or honor, because the true honor they would find would be in the act of service itself.

This little spark of an idea, now a flame, brings hope to women and community members in a time they need it most. It is done very privately, just enough to share the sentiment that "you are not alone." It is not ever meant to draw attention, to be self-serving or to cause embarrassment. It is simply meant to give the gift of hope.

Other servant hearts have learned about this marvelous gift, and many communities in our nation now have "Twelve Ordinary Women." I have recently learned that there are even groups called "Twelve Average Joes" that are made up of men who do this very same work. They are the true superheroes of our time. We will never know who they really are, and they want it that way. What we do know though is this; Hope is a gift that each of us can give. We are all "ordinary" and "average." We all have the ability to change the world, one little idea at a time.

I have heard that there may be "Twelve Ordinary Women" in our community. It is not a group that one can seek out and join, it is one that is carefully crafted by one daring soul who has set out to change the world. It is one that a person who wants to be involved must either initiate, or be chosen. There can always be more than one: there is no competition, as all acts of service are done cloak and dagger. It is about helping each other in a time of need. I'm not sure how exactly these groups form, except that all it takes is one person who feels moved to provide a spark of hope to another.

In a world where sadness and darkness exists, it is extraordinary to learn just how light can fracture the darkness. If there are any "Ordinary Women" or "Average Joes" out there, I want to say thanks. Your story of hope and help came to me at the perfect time. I have seen what hope can do, and I am truly in awe. If you are so moved, I found information on "Twelve Ordinary Women" at www.12ordinarywomen.com.

My wish is to just provide a spark for someone else, after all, that is what this season is all about.