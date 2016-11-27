Santa himself will be in the building on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. During these two exclusive sessions, you can expect to hear him read a few holiday stories, visit with the audience and pose for a few photos. Parents please provide your own cameras if you'd like to have a picture of your child with Santa. (Milk and cookies, not required.) Why not make an afternoon out of it? The Santa theme continues with a Double Dose of the Grinch. Starting at 2:30 p.m. the library will show two films based on Dr. Seuss's book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." The animated version will be shown first, followed by the live action version at 3 p.m.

Storytime for pre-K children (3-5 year-olds) and their families is every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The program consists of two to three stories followed by a short craft. (All Storytimes during the week are the same. Come to which one is most convenient for you!) Themes for the month of December are "Ten Christmas Lights" and "The Longest Christmas List Ever." There will be no Storytime held Dec. 20-Dec. 31 due to the holidays.

Storytime will resume on Jan. 3.

The Bemidji Area Reading Canines (B.A.R.C.) will be at the library at 10 a.m. Dec. 17. These trained therapy dogs love to listen to children read them stories. This is a great opportunity to strengthen a child's confidence in his or her reading skills. Call (218) 751-3963 to sign up your child for a 15-minute session.

Your favorite magician and mine, Robert the Magician, will return on New Year's Eve day for a special magic show, "Magic of the Holidays." The show begins at 10:30 a.m. in the Main Reading Room. Prior to this show, at 9:30 a.m., there will be a craft-making workshop for kids in the Front Meeting Room.

The library now offers three book clubs for different ages! A new book club for kids is starting, with its introductory meeting on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. The first book for discussion is "Where the Mountain Meets the Moon" by Grace Lin. Even if you do not finish the book in time, you are welcome to attend the discussion! Participants at this first session will also decide a name and logo for the new book club. The YA Forever Book Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20 in the Meeting Room. The book for December's discussion is "Let it Snow: Three Holiday Romances" by John Green and Lauren Myracle. This book club is for anyone who has a passion for Young Adult books! The Monthly Book Discussion for adults meets at noon Dec. 12 and will be discussing Lily King's novel "Euphoria." New faces are always welcome! Stop by the Front Meeting Room and join the lively discussion!

On Dec. 15 there will be a movie night for all ages in the Main Reading Room, starting at 5:30 p.m. This month's movie features the 70-year-old Christmas classic, in which, "Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings"—"It's A Wonderful Life."

Senior Surf Computer Training classes will be offered at 5 p.m. Thursday and Dec. 6 and 8 a.m. Dec. 20. These sessions provide learners with close attention and a step-by-step approach to basic computer skills. Space is limited to three students per session. Please call (218)-751-3963 or stop in to make a reservation. Please note that library computers will be used during this class and the trainer is not prepared to teach people how to use their own laptops or tablets.

For a final reminder, the library will be closed Dec. 24-26 due to the Christmas holidays....Tune in next month for information about Snow Time to Read!

Happy holidays!

Cyndi L. Fenske, Library Board Member, Volunteer