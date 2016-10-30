VETERANS COLUMN: Give thanks again this Veterans Day

My special thanks for Veterans Day this year goes out to our WWII veterans. Your numbers may be reduced each passing year, but the memory of what you accomplished will never be forgotten by this nation. Each in your own way preserved this great democracy for future generations. Thanks sometimes does not seem enough!

Recently, I went to lunch with a 97-year-old Army Air Force veteran. Flying B-24 Liberators, this particular veteran flew 27 combat missions in the European Theater of Operations. Whether flying over Germany, Romania or Italy, this amazing individual did his duty. He is but one of thousands of WWII veterans who did what was required, and it is my privilege to know him. Joe, thank you for a job well done!

A lot of people believe that when a veteran passes on their family will receive money from the Veterans Administration to help pay the burial expenses. The fact is, this is only true if:

• The Veteran dies from a service-connected disability recognized by the VA, or

• The Veteran was receiving VA pension or compensation at the time of death, or

• The Veteran died while hospitalized by the VA, or while receiving care under a VA contract at a non-VA facility, or

• The Veteran died while traveling at VA expense to, or from, a specified place for the purpose of examination, treatment, or care, or

• The Veteran had an original or reopened claim for VA compensation or pension pending at the time of death and would have been entitled to benefits from a date prior to the date of death, or

• The Veteran died while a patient at a VA-approved state nursing home.

These are the only situations in which reimbursement of burial expenses will be allowed by the VA. Remember, there are other burial benefits out there a veteran may be entitled to.

Recently, it was announced that a 0.3 percent Cost of Living Adjustment increase for VA compensation and pension benefits has been approved. The effective date for this increase is

Jan.1.

If you need fuel assistance during the coming months, submit your application for assistance to Bi-County CAP as early as you can. If you run into an emergency, you can still contact this office for possible help. The more lead time you can give us the better it will be for us trying to resolve your problem such as if you are having your electricity disconnected.

Don't forget, if you have any questions regarding veterans' benefits please call the County Veterans Service Office at (218) 333-4177/4178.

Scotty Allison is the Beltrami County Veterans Service Officer.