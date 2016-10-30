JOHN EGGERS COLUMN: A not-so-scary Halloween

After supper when it became dark our parents let us go out on our own as did every parent in the town. They almost said "no" on this night because it was very dark and it looked like it could storm any minute. The wind was picking up and so was our whining. They let us go.

I think they did this because every adult in the city was considered your surrogate parent. If you did something wrong, parents would get a call from an adult who saw you. If you got into trouble you could go to any house and be safe — well almost any house.

To feel really scared or to scare someone was the goal of every trick or treater. How could we make this Halloween the scariest time of the year? Just like in the movies, we did it by going to the scariest house occupied by the scariest person.

The scariest person in our neighborhood was Regis Fenny. I wrote about her before when I swiped some of her apples and she locked me in the cellar to teach me a lesson. This is also where she had her kraut fermenting in a 25-gallon Red Wing crock. It was the worst smell in the world. Later on in life when old John Weaver, the local cop, came and took her to the mental hospital at St. Peter, I attributed her condition to the rotten smell of her kraut.

We never dared knock on her door on previous Halloweens. No one ever did. We vowed that this Halloween would be different.

She lived a couple of blocks from our home. Her house was on a hill, of course. It was big and gray, of course. It had a screened in front porch with a creaky sounding screen door, of course. And, of course, her pet cat we learned was named Blackie. Can you guess why?

Her house was surrounded with apple trees. People said that she would climb her trees and stay there all day while shouting curse words at any passer by. Blackie camped out on the limb to keep her company.

Weeks before we, (me, my brother, Craig, and our friend, Joe) promised ourselves that we would go to her house before we went to any other houses. It was growing darker and the wind was blowing. What a perfect setting for what could be the scariest Halloween ever.

We carefully walked up to the old screened-in porch. It looked like there may have been a faint light shining from a window framed by a lace curtain. Just as my brother knocked on the door there was a crack of thunder and Blackie bolted past us and ran into the porch.

At that moment the big front door with an etched glass window depicting a garden of flowers opened. We jumped back and were about to run when Regis said, "Come on in, Blackie." Then she jumped back and was as startled to see us, as we were to see her. "What do you want?" she asked.

With quivering voices all three of us said together, "Trick or treat" to which she replied, "Is it that time again?" Apparently she had no idea that it was Halloween. Then another crack of thunder shook her house. "You better come in," she said.

We slowly walked into a hallway. There was just one lone bulb burning in a fancy light fixture. "Well what do you want?" Since I was the only one who had some past dealings with her, I timidly said, "Do you have any candy?" She looked at me and said, "How's the apple picking?" I kind of smiled but she didn't.

Regis was wearing a long black dress that looked old, I mean really old. Her long gray hair came down to her waist. If she had been wearing a black hat and holding a broom, she could have made an even better witch than the one in the Wizard of Oz.

But, there was something about the look on her face that led us to believe she was a nice person. It was raining very hard now. We could hear the big drops on her house and the wind rattled her windows. She told us to come in and sit at a big round oak dining room table. "I don't have any candy but I think I will have something you will like even better."

We looked around the room and couldn't help but notice that even though everything was old, the room was tidy. Blackie jumped up on a chair and put his paws on the table as if he were about to eat something. A little while later Regis came in with a plate of four slices of thick homemade bread with jelly. She said, "I bet you can't guess what kind of jelly this is."

We all took a bite and said how good it tasted. We each guessed apple and she said we were half right and then she said, "It's my mother's own recipe of apples and rhubarb."

We sat quietly and ate the bread. She also had a piece. She didn't say too much. Blackie eventually jumped on her lap. We said she had a nice house and she said, "It could use some paint and some fixing, but I am getting old and my days are numbered."

I saw a sadness in her face kind of like the look my grandmother had sometimes when I would visit her. After a little while the rain stopped and we thanked her for the bread, patted Blackie on the head and left.

As we walked out the door and down her sidewalk she said, "Now that wasn't so scary was it?"

Riddle of the Day: Why is there a gate around cemeteries? (Because people are dying to get in.) Kids will be dying to get into your home for Halloween. No candy? Try homemade bread.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.