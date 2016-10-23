KELSI TURNER COLUMN: On rejection

When I read the e-mail, something inside me plunged. But I had work to do and I pushed it aside.

It wasn't until that night when I was brushing my teeth, that I glimpsed myself in the mirror. While my right hand was busily maneuvering my toothbrush, my left hand was pressed over my heart.

It ached.

I'd been too occupied with caring for my family that evening to recognize the source of the melancholy that had been gripping me. But in seeing my hand pressed over my heart I remembered. Aah! I'd been rejected again. Or, rather, my work had been rejected again. (It's often difficult to distinguish between the two.)

I finished brushing, closed, and then locked the bathroom door and went through my mental filing cabinet trying to find something shiny and hopeful to cling to. I remembered an interview with the founder of a highly successful company whose father, when she was growing up, always asked how she had failed that day. He did this to encourage trying, to celebrate risk-taking. I reminded myself that if you aren't failing, you aren't taking enough creative risks. I thought about Dr. Seuss and his 27 rejections before he found a publisher for his now beloved work.

None of this helped me.

I stood barefoot on the cold tile in my bathroom and simply let my heart throb with pain. I was a lonely failure. I wanted to quit. I questioned my motives for writing.

I curled into bed, my hand still pressed to my heart.

I'd like to say that I awoke the next morning with a brave smile and a renewed sense of determination.

I did not.

I awoke in the dark early morning, heavy with failure. I heaved my 1,000-pound self out of bed, poured myself a mug of coffee, and as is my habit, propped myself in my chair and started writing.

It wasn't until I was an hour into my writing that I realized that by simply waking early to write, I was not quitting. I read my rejected manuscript, and I still loved it. I thought of all the other writers, all the other do-ers and makers and hustlers up at dawn before their kids awoke or their day job started and I didn't feel so alone. I didn't feel so rejected.

And with my right hand grasping my favorite pen, and my left hand pressed to my favorite heart, I wrote on through the darkness.