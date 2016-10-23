JOHN EGGERS COLUMN: Do you care to give?

Much has been written about caregiving in the last few decades. There are now 43.5 million caregivers in the United States as reported in a recent issue of Scientific American Mind. Sixty percent are female.

Caregiving is something that most of us will do during our lifetime. Years ago people died earlier and caregiving was less of a need. Then, of course, when Grandma and Grandpa retired they moved in with the kids or vice versa and the kids began doing what their grandparents could not do. They became caregivers without really having a title. I think the common term was "looking after" someone.

Since being a caregiver and talking with other caregivers, I have learned there are at least Ten Commandments for being a good caregiver.

There is a lot to learn about being a caregiver. Although I have been playing the role of a caregiver for about eight years, I am still learning, which is the First Commandment of being a caregiver. Like anything else, caregiving means learning a new skill. Kathy also has MS and both of us try to keep up with recent findings about MS and its treatment. So, keep learning.

There have been many times when I said to myself, "John, what are you doing? Don't you know anything?" Often caregivers feel inadequate. The Second Commandment is, "Get used to feeling inadequate but don't take it personally." In other words, don't expect to do things perfectly all the time and don't take it personally when you make mistakes. Do your best.

The Third Commandment of care giving is that there are benefits. You lead a more spiritual life. You realize that you need help and you seek the help of the Creator. As you know there is much good in giving, in being a servant. Your life takes on a new meaning. It's good to know that you are helping someone and that person appreciates your help.

Commandment Four is try to walk in the other person's moccasins. We don't really know the feelings of the person we care for but we can try to understand. After Kathy's surgery she lost part of her life. The gardening, the walks, the travel, the routine housekeeping all became things of the past. To lose them almost overnight made it very difficult for Kathy and me. Remember that sympathy is good but empathy is better.

Having a support group of close friends, clergy and family were and still are a tremendous help. This is the Sixth Commandment. Support groups are essential for the givee and the giver. It's just impossible to go it alone.

In order to be a caregiver, you have to care to give, which is the Seventh Commandment. If you are a caregiver for a family member then caring to give goes without saying. You love them so you care for them. If you are caregiving for someone who is not a family member, you still have to provide the care and warmth that goes with the territory. At times this can be difficult especially if the recipient is very demanding or their behavior becomes irrational due to their disability. You have to care to give.

Commandment Eight is, don't forget about yourself and other family members who also need time and love. Family caregivers spend an average of 24 hours a week and nearly one in four spends 41 hours or more providing care. Your life is not your own anymore. This can be hazardous to your health. Try to maintain your hobbies and interests as best you can. Take a break now and then. Don't lose sight of the fact that you also have a life to live. The person you care for wouldn't have it any other way.

I remember when my grandmother was in a nursing home she literally had to have everything done for her. The same was pretty much true for my mother-in-law. When you have everything done for you, you lose a sense of dignity. You are no longer an independent person. In her book Unbroken, Laura Hillenbrand said, "Dignity is as essential to human life as water, food, and oxygen."

Often caregiver recipients have to surrender their dignity. Commandment Eight is be mindful of a person's dignity. Respect it and help the person maintain it as long as they can.

Commandment Nine is try to laugh a lot. My humor is very dry and subtle and sometimes corny. Donald Trump has kept us laughing for over nine months. A husband happened to turn on the debates the other night. He said to his wife, "SNL sure does a good job of making fun of the debates." His wife responded, "That's not SNL; that is the debate."

Commandment Ten is yours. I am sure you would have one or two to add to my list. You can never know enough. Every individual that is cared for is different. You have to have an open mind. Just remember you are doing someone a wonderful service and you are a better person because of what you do.

Riddle of the Day: Knock Knock? Who's there? Who. Who Who? (I didn't know there was an owl in the room.) Anyone who cares to give belongs in the Who's Who In America book.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.