VIVIAN DELGADO COLUMN: As tradition goes

As tradition goes, there is the prayer with the sacred pipe followed by an honor song, flute music, speeches and then coffee and fry bread. However, it did occur to me that many people who were attending for the first time and even not-so-newcomers did not understand the significance of what was being done.

Right after the welcoming was completed, I was approached by a faculty member who commented that; "it looked like I was ready to dance out of my skin." She did not know it is customary to stand during an honor song, for men it is expected that they would take off their hats and women usually dance very gently in place. These expressions are done to show respect for the words being sung; many times honor songs are about ancestors, deeds, and bravery. It is a way to acknowledge the warriors/soldiers and to give thanks for those who safely returned. The drum helps the listener keep their thoughts on the people. Indigenous people would not want it any other way.

There are different types of prayers some Indigenous people concern themselves with; there is the daily acknowledgement of thanksgiving for the gift of life. Then there are they prayers for special events and celebrations, and those for the sick and who need healing. Our blessing at BSU's annual Day of Welcome is for prosperity, and growth as we work with students in their daily engagements with one another, faculty and staff.

Truly this day is directed to the students who are making their way back to BSU, those who arrive for the first time and all faculty and staff. Indigenous culture is always expressed in a meaningful and purposeful way it is a way to show kindness and respect. Most Indigenous people would not draw attention to themselves at this type of an event because it is not about the individual, it is about the people collectively.

Each nation has their own way to pray for the people, where I come from there is always a prayer for good health and long life for all people. When I was growing up it was an honor to be the one asked to do the prayer as it was an obligation to speak well for the people. Most leaders of that time era were humble and did not ask for anything nor expected anything in return because of the belief that blessings would follow those who took care of others.

Today, things are very different, we have younger people than the elders who speak when elders are present; we have some have leaders who expect to be paid to pray or speak; we have a technological generation that missed the oral instructions and traditions of the elders in their families; we have many gaps in culture, history and language that need to be filled.

Whenever Indigenous people can accurately depict behavior the way it is intended then we will see a return to the natural laws that are so highly prized by Indigenous people. The Day of Welcome has become a tradition at BSU and it is a way for our campus community to take part in the Indigenous culture that the American Indian Resource Center has to offer.

Indigenous Peoples' Day

Recently, the American Indian Resource Center brought the film: "Doctrine of Discovery and Dominion," produced by Sheldon Wolf Child from Lower Sioux, Morton, Minn. This film is about the earliest agreements that were made in Spain and Portugal regarding the right to claim land that was not inhabited by Christians in the new world. Those earlier contacts between Indigenous peoples and European people still have an effect today. Now we have another version and another way to look at the background of European history to make connections with issues and concerns Indigenous people have regarding colonization. The panel discussion that followed only addressed the surface of the deeper wounding that is commonly discussed in historical trauma meetings and conferences across the country.

On Oct. 10, the Indigenous Peoples'/Treaty Day event brought together over one hundred people who came to listen to Lisa Ballenger who represented the International Indian Treaty Council. Her power point presentation covered many of the same topics and peoples that students at BSU have studied in Federal Indian Law and Tribal Government and Leadership classes. Her focus gave credibility to the efforts we have made in Bemidji in recognizing the original Anishnaabe people and their rights as sovereign citizens and later treaty people in Bemidji and throughout northern Minnesota.

I had a short interview with Bill Blackwell, director of the American Indian Resource Center at BSU, and this is what he had to say about the positive student, faculty, staff, administration and community participation:

"At the American Indian Resource Center, we want events that are based on critical thinking and that move things forward," he said. "Educating our communities is of great importance, and the AIRC is the vehicle—the spot where people can come together to get different perspectives.

"Our students at BSU are receiving exposure to a number of topics that they would not be getting otherwise. I am pleased to see the work and the efforts that were made by the panelists and by the support from BSU's Office of Diversity and Inclusion directed by Deb Peterson."

Did you know?

Indigenous Peoples' Day was first proposed in 1977, by a delegation of Native nations to the United Nations-sponsored International Conference on Discrimination Against Indigenous Populations in the Americas.

Vivian Delgado is a professor of Native American studies at Bemidji State University.