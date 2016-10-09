JOHN EGGERS COLUMN: What will be your last words to someone?

Selected your cemetery plots yet? That's kind of a morbid topic. Unless you want to have your children do it for you, which is not a good thing, you have to do it some day. Right? Kathy and I selected our cemetery plots this past weekend. We selected a site near a lilac bush and a huge white pine tree. They overlook a picturesque farm in the distance. The plots border a serene looking hay field on one side and woods on the other sides.

Many things came to mind as we were talking about the plots with the cemetery managers. You think about your last day on earth and when it will arrive. You think about your funeral. You think about things left undone. And, you think about the last words you will say to people.

One of my favorite religious jokes has to do with last words. What were the last words that Jesus said to the disciples after they celebrated the Last Supper? Jesus said, "Would those of you who want to be in the picture, please get on this side of the table." Now, if you have seen the painting of the Last Supper, you should chuckle.

You have to admit that's a cute joke and it brings to question, "What will be the last words that you mention to people you care about?"

If you saw the movie "Saving Private Ryan," there is a scene at the end that I particularly enjoy because it is so meaningful. Capt. Miller (played by Tom Hanks) eventually finds Private Ryan (played by Matt Damon) as they are engaged in a battle with the Germans. Miller is wounded and right before he passes away, he says to Ryan, "Lead a good life." When Private Ryan becomes an elderly man, he and his family visit Normandy where Capt. Miller is buried. He kneels down by the grave, looks up at his wife with tear filled eyes, and he says, "Have I led a good life?"

The last words of Captain Miller to Ryan were memorable to him and, no doubt, inspired him to lead a good and decent life. Those four words helped shape what Private Ryan did the rest of his life. His wife answered his question by saying, "Yes, of course."

Being a teacher of public speaking and a classroom teacher, husband and father, I often think about words that are meaningful and memorable.

To my public speaking students, I encourage them to end their speeches with something other than "thank you" or "thanks for listening."

Football coaches give some thought, if not a lot of thought, to the last words they say to players before game time or at half time. Win or lose, they have to come up with something inspiring.

When I made a quick trip to Iceland recently and before I left I told my family that I loved them. As I always have done for 48 years, I also left my wife a note. She did the same for me.

When you put your kids on the bus to send them to school, what are the last words you say to them other than "have a good day"? A few years ago I wrote a book titled: "Remember Not To Pick Your Nose," which gave parents something different to say to their kids each day of the school year.

I did the same for husbands and wives in a book titled "The Honey Jar." The book gave husbands and wives something a little extra special to say for each day of the year rather than just "good-bye, see you later." I took many of the quotes from the notes Kathy and I have been writing to one another.

I wish I could have a few moments in my life over again to say something special to people who were important to me and who are now gone. I don't think I said anything special to my Uruguayan family before I left them during my Peace Corps days. I can't remember what I said to my mother before she passed away or to either one of my grandmothers or grandfather.

Are the last words you say to people important? I think so. They are a measure of who you are. They are a measure of your compassion and understanding. They show people you care.

Take it upon yourself to think about the last words you say to someone before you leave him or her. Remember, on one occasion, they will be the very last words you say to them.

Riddle: What has no beginning, end, or middle? (A doughnut) Whether you are at the beginning of a relationship, in the middle or about to end a relationship, the last words you say to someone are important.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.