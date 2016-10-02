I'm still not sure what led me to this story, but it is one that I am rather proud of and wanted to share. It is a story my grandma told me, and at the time, my teenage brain didn't quite comprehend the magnitude of it. Today, I see it for what it is: a beautiful lesson taught to me by my grandma on the power of helping others and meeting people where they are at.

My grandma was a second generation Fin living in rural Wisconsin. Her parents came from Finland and my dad actually didn't learn to speak English until the first grade. Back during the Depression era when she met my grandpa, they owned a small little store way out on Highway 13. When homesteading, the sauna was built first, then the chicken coop, and then the house (or in this case, the store then house). The sauna (properly pronounced "sow-na", not "saw-nah") was an important part of life. It was a place where they bathed, gathered and kept alive the traditions from back home.

While tending to the store, my grandma was said to be a meticulous bookkeeper. Several people would ask her to open a line of credit for their groceries. Keeping careful track of debts, my grandma would often allow more purchases even though there was no way to pay. She sometimes had to say no. When approached by Native Americans in the community to open a line of credit, my grandma didn't hesitate. Other people who had been turned down however, chided her with disbelief. My grandma told me that "not only did the Native American patrons pay me back in a timely manner, they always either gifted me or gave me a little bit more to help for others."

The relationship between my grandma and her customers was a deep one that she took very seriously. In a time where it was illegal for Native Americans to practice their customs, traditions and faith, (my teenage brain had a hard time wrapping around that) my grandma would secretly open her sauna and let her Native friends have a ceremony and sweat. She actively protected them when others suspected this "illegal behavior." They were never caught, because my shrewd grandma knew right from wrong and despite what the white people said, she was indeed a "Good Christian woman."

This memory of this story washed over me this week like a tidal wave. We are all called to be good people, to "do the right thing" and to even (gasp) be willing to do the right thing poorly for a while until we learn to do it well. This means that we have to be willing to stretch our minds and our hearts, to learn something new and to be willing to meet people where they are at. My grandma saw a need for healing and she provided the vehicle for this to happen. We are all gifted with like opportunities.

Our community has several incredible ways (and organizations) to reach out to people in need. The United Way is collecting coats for "Coats for the Community" until Monday. The 17th Annual Senior Community Clean-Up is scheduled for Oct. 29 and they can always use willing workers. Our homeless shelters are always in need of supplies especially with winter fast approaching. At Support Within Reach, we could always use office supplies (to help us do our work), gas and shopping cards to provide to clients in crisis and books on healing, crafting and art supplies and other items to help people on their healing journey.

It is an honor to help others. It is humbling to be on the receiving end. I have been on both. I am eternally thankful to those that reached out to me, and for the stories and lessons I have gleaned from childhood. My hope is that opportunities present themselves to those reading and there is courage to act on them as we come together in community.

Kelly Brevig is Program Supervisor for Support Within Reach. Reach her at (218) 444-9524 or (800) 708-2727.