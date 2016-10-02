KELSI TURNER COLUMN: How to harvest wild rice

This is how you harvest wild rice: first, you move in across the street from a woman who completed her doctoral dissertation about wild rice.

You strike up a conversation with her and remember that you've always wondered about wild rice, always wanted to learn how to harvest it.

You walk away from that conversation resolving to take her up on her offer to teach you how.

Two months later, the season starts. You, your husband and your two kids slip into a canoe and spend a morning shadowing your neighbor and her ricing partner's movements in a rice bed. You watch their every move, shower them with question. You learn what knocking sticks are, what a push pole is. Sora Rails burst from the rice. The sunshine warms your back.

On the drive home you and your husband resolve that next season, you will harvest wild rice.

During the winter, your husband carves a set of knocking sticks: 30 inches of smooth, tapered cedar. He builds a push pole. You gather supplies and prepare so that you are ready when the rice is ready.

The next season, your husband rices. It's difficult because there are so many variables that must line up: your partner's schedule, work responsibilities, weather, rules that limit the hours of ricing, the fickleness of the rice.

You can't find a babysitter and your life is in chaos and so, to keep things simple, you let your husband do the harvesting.

One day, he and his ricing partner come home, sweaty and exhilarated with 175 pounds of unfinished rice. They lay it out to dry, crack open some beers and exult. You are happy to have so much rice, but you are a little upset that he is out ricing and you are staying home with the kids.

That season, you end up with 82 finished pounds of rice.

All year, your family feasts on wild rice. Every time you open the large glass jar you store the rice in, you inhale deeply the scent that is nutty, sunshine, lake water, mud, silt, river bottom, and the rise and fall of all the seasons crashing together.

When you take a bite, the whole landscape climbs inside you.

All that winter, you kick yourself for not trying harder to find a babysitter. You can't believe you still haven't harvested any rice.

The next season rolls around and you cannot get a babysitter, the weather, the ripeness of the rice and your schedule to align. You feel your chance slipping away.

And then a miracle occurs. Your friend comes to town and watches your kids while you slip away for an hour of ricing.

At the lake, your husband stands in the back of the canoe and you perch on a turkey seat on the bottom of the canoe with a pair of knocking sticks in hand. With the rice soaring overhead you feel blissfully insignificant. The world is beautiful from here. You also think that this may be a great place for a nap.

Your husband talks you through the motions, extend one arm, pull the rice plants toward the canoe, and swipe it with the opposite arm as if you are spreading butter on bread. You are pushed through the rice beds and you knock as much rice into the bottom of the canoe as you can. You are paying attention, following the instructions your husband gives you. You are trying hard. You watch the rice worms squirm and the spiders crawl on the canoe bottom. Your skin itches from the rice sneaking under your clothes. You are pretty sure your neck is getting burned by the sun. But you are determined to get a lot of rice.

When time runs out, you return to shore, gather the rice into a bag, secure the canoe to the truck and head home.

In the garage, you pick the rice worms out of your hair and flick spiders off your clothes. You are eager to shower. To rest. Your arms droop with fatigue. But first, you must weigh the rice. Anticipation races through you. You've worked so hard. You are so tired. You husband stands on the scale and calls out, "Nine pounds!"

"What?! Only nine pounds!" you say.

You remember the day when your husband came home with 175 pounds of rice with a new appreciation. You recall all the meals that featured wild rice and are grateful. And then you go and take a shower.

The next time your husband goes out ricing, you pack him a gorgeous sandwich, smother his neck with sunblock, give him a big kiss, send him on his way and say a prayer of gratitude that you are staying home with the kids.

Kelsi Turner writes essays, children's books, YA novels and thank you notes. Visit her at KelsiTurner.com or on Facebook as Kelsi Turner.