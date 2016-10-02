JOHN EGGERS COLUMN: How to hunt for a Deere

Usually you can't get too much for antique signs that are broken or damaged or that may be just the part of a sign. There are exceptions.

About 30 plus years ago, I picked up a half of an old John Deere "quality implements" sign. This sign had the older John Deere colors: black, red and yellow. As I said, only about half of the sign was there but it included the John Deere logo (running deer) and the words "John" and "Farm." It was a porcelain sign, which originally had been about six feet in length.

A friend of mine, using a metal cutting saw, cut out the deer logo for me as well as the words "John" and "Farm." I put the "John" sign on a garden shed I built next to our antique shop. On many occasions shoppers would visit the shed assuming it was an outhouse. Fortunately no one ever used it.

I hung the other two parts of the sign on my office wall. Well, as many of you know, there is a time in your life when you begin to downsize. I decided to sell the Deere logo sign and I received $108 for it. Now remember, this is just a part of a sign. If I had the entire sign, which dated to the 1930s, today it would bring between $1,500 and $2,000. How much do you think the "John" will bring when I decide to sell it?

For the last couple of decades the value of many antiques has taken a real hit, especially furniture and glassware. John Deere items, however, especially unique ones, have held their value if not increased in value.

That's not the end of the story. I have a fondness for Deere items even though I do not have many in my collection and for one good reason. I just can't afford the really good items. My fondness began with a visit to Mr. Rimmer's farm many, many years ago.

About this time of year during the early morning and quiet evenings, my father, brother and I would be sitting in our duck blinds. Since I came from a small town and since my father, who was a banker, knew everyone in the surrounding area, it was not too difficult for him to find a place to hunt.

Most of the farmers would come to the bank and ask for farm loans and my father, after a visit to their farms, would take a look around and if their farm were in good shape, the farmers would get the loan. A handshake was all that was needed. My father earned a lot of respect from the people and the feeling was mutual.

One of the places we hunted was a slough on the old Rimmer place. Mr. Rimmer was a bachelor and had a good size pond adjoining the slough. After we finished hunting and to be neighborly, my father always made a point of saying "thank you."

Mr. Rimmer happened to be in his machine shed on this particular fall morning. The three of us walked over to the machine shed and Mr. Rimmer welcomed us in. Believe it or not, I couldn't believe what I saw.

Now, when I was young, I could not care less about collectibles or antiques because I couldn't tell an antique from a corncrib. Mr. Rimmer loved John Deere tractors and because he was single, he spent his time restoring old John Deere machinery, especially old tractors. The year was around 1955 and Mr. Rimmer had about a dozen old tractors in his machine shed that looked like they had just come off the dealer floor.

"Have a look around," he said. "Now that's a 1937 Model AR," he would say. "That one is a 1947 Model B. She's not very old yet but isn't she a honey?" "How do you like that 1928 Deere D?"

Mr. Rimmer's shop was filled with John Deere signs, clocks, toys, you name it—he had it all. Plus, the shop drawers were filled with John Deere literature—brochures, pocket ledgers and so on. It was all clean. One time he offered my father a set of John Deere wrenches but my father, who wasn't one to take gifts from his clients, respectfully refused. Mr. Rimmer said, "These are going to be very valuable some day. You should take them." "I appreciate the offer, but 'no thanks,'" my father replied.

The last time I saw Mr. Rimmer, he was in his 90s. He had no kin to leave his estate to so he decided to auction off his Deere items. My father was the clerk at his auction.

Eventually the wrenches that he offered my father came up for bidding. Rather than sell them as a set, the auctioneer, who knew the value of Deere items, sold each one separately. The wrenches were marked JD-70. The first wrench, which was six and a half inches long, sold for $1,600. My father about fell off of his chair.

All of the money from the estate eventually went to Mr. Rimmer's church. It was a marvelous auction—one of a kind. After the auction Mr. Rimmer told my father, "Well I had lots of fun hunting Deere." My father replied, "Yes, and you certainly bagged some nice ones."

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.