MASTER GARDENERS: What ate my potatoes?

By now many of you who grow potatoes have dug them up, only to find that some look as if something took a few bites out of them and carefully put them back. Who wants a baked potato with a bite already gone? You may see this in other root vegetables as well.

What you see is the work of white grubs. There are a number of different grubs, all the larval stage of various Scarab beetles that make their home here. The most common is the June beetle but there are others in this part of Minnesota including chafers, black turf grass beetles, and the notorious Japanese beetles that are now beginning to show up in Minnesota.

Controlling white grubs is difficult for vegetable gardeners. There are lots of grub control insecticides available for turf grass that should never be used in vegetable gardens. So you are left with cultural practices. They include crop rotation, encouraging songbirds who love the grubs, and solarization of the soil in extreme infestations.

Most of the beetles lay their eggs in early summer after noisily breeding around yard lights. Cultivation early on helps to reduce the number of grubs that mature. Mulching with row covers may also help. I use a heavy mulch of leaf compost that minimizes grub infestation. Switching from a yard light that was on all night to a motion detector light also helped.

Another common pest of root vegetables is the wireworm. They are thin, segmented worms, often one-quarter to over an inch long and usually reddish brown. Unlike grubs, wireworms are active throughout the growing season. They are very common in gardens that were previously turf grass.

Wireworms are the larval stage of any of a number of click beetles that primarily feed on grasses, corn and small grains. They also like beans, beets, carrots, radishes, lettuce, onions, potatoes, and flowers like phlox, glads and dahlias. You can tell an infestation by the small holes in root vegetables, wilted seedlings or deformed plants caused by root feeding.

Control of wireworms is primarily through good cultural practices. Crop rotation and clean cultivation are usually effective. Clean summer fallowing for heavy infestations may be needed. That usually means no grasses or weeds for a full season.

One more underground pest that is almost impossible to see is the nematode. With up to a million relatives, they range from microscopic to less than one-eighth inch long. Some are beneficial; others are pests. The multiple species that cause damage to vegetable crops attacks the roots of corn, tomatoes, beans, and other vegetables. The damage is evident when you dig up the plant and find knobby growth on the roots. Above ground, the vegetables may appear stunted, the leaves may be discolored, and the plant wilts easily in hot weather.

Control of harmful nematode infestation is the same as above; rotate crops, pull and remove plants as soon as harvest is done and amend the soil with lots of organic material. In addition, planting marigolds with your vegetables will help.

Gardeners have enough aboveground pests and problems to deal with; good practices will help reduce the ones belowground.

The University Of Minnesota Extension Service website -- www.extension.umn.edu/garden/yard-garden/ -- offers researched information on many horticultural topics.