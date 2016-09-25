JOHN EGGERS COLUMN: Leave a legacy of words

How many times when you were growing up did your parents say to you, "Now don't forget to say 'thank you'"? How many times did they say to you, "Now don't forget to wash your hands"? The answer is, your parents said those things many, many times to the point that as an adult, you remember to say thank you and you remember to wash your hands.

What older people say to young people and how often they repeat things makes a difference in terms of what they do as an adult. Whether you are a parent, teacher, preacher, scout leader, or youth worker, what you say to a young person can be your legacy to them.

I may have told you my Spanish rice story. When I was in first grade we ate our school hot lunch on the bleachers in the gymnasium. One day the cooks served us Spanish rice, which contained big chunks of stewed tomatoes. Eating fresh tomatoes was bad news for me. Eating cooked tomatoes was worse. When I went to dump my hot lunch into the trashcan, Superintendent Mahler saw me and had me return to the bleachers to finish my lunch. That was the last time I ate hot lunch in 12 years of school. From the next day on, I carried my lunch in a brown bag and I never ate another tomato until after college.

I am sure you have your own story to tell about someone that either positively or negatively influenced you. Young minds are very vulnerable to being programmed. We can program minds in nice ways.

Remember your nursery rhymes? A young son ran to his dad, crying. "Daddy, I stubbed my toe," he sobbed. "Let me kiss it and make it better," the dad said. "Which toe was it?" The boy said, "The one that has no roast beef." We remember nursery rhymes because we said them over and over again.

Unfortunately young people can be influenced in negative ways. When they join gangs they are influenced, naturally, by what is said to them by other gang members. When this is repeated over and over again, they begin to think and act like a gang member because this is the only way they know how to act. Unfortunately their behavior is not in sync with society and many youth either end up in jail or, tragically, dead.

Think of all of the things that adults say to young people that shape their behavior in a positive way. How many can you think of besides "be sure and say 'thank you'" and "remember to brush your teeth"? Here is a list of some that quickly came to mind:

• Look both ways before you cross the street.

• Don't talk to strangers.

• Be sure to clean your plate.

• Don't forget to pick up your clothes.

• Be nice to your friends.

• Don't stay out too late.

• Say your prayers.

• Change your underwear.

• Don't pick your nose.

• Be sure to do your homework.

All of these reminders are intended to help our young children become responsible adults. Guess what? For the most part, they work because they are repeated and repeated and repeated not only by parents but also by surrogate parents: teachers, relatives, youth leaders, and pastors.

Raising kids today and teaching kids today is no easy task. I know you knew that. It is a full time job. You knew that, too. You have to be on your toes. You have to know what you are doing. My question is, "Because our world is so different, so vulnerable, so filled with challenges, do we need another set of reminders for kids that account for this new world?" Do we need to add to the list so it is up to date?

Here are some reminders you may want to add to your list if you haven't already done so.

• Vote when you are able to vote.

• Help someone every day.

• Don't forget to graduate.

• Show respect for everyone.

• Learn another language.

• Cherish the environment.

• Don't forget to be kind.

What other reminders can you think of that would fit today's times? What if we all reminded kids, for example, to help someone every day? Do you think this would make a difference in how that young person acted in later life? Sure it would.

Poet R.M. Engelhardt said, "Words are powerful. Words make a difference. They can create and destroy. They can open doors and close doors. Words can create illusion or magic, love or destruction. ... All those things."

Here is something you probably haven't thought about too much. What you say to young people is your legacy to them. If the message is repeated and repeated, your legacy can help create a world you would be proud to have lived in. Don't forget this. Your legacy of words can create a world you would be proud to have lived in.

Riddle of the Day: What did the waiter say when the customer showed him a cockroach in his soup? (We ran out of flies.) We don't want to run out of positive things to say to young people if we are serious about leaving a meaningful legacy.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.