It is getting to the time of the year when gardeners are left with plants that have completed their jobs in our gardens and are either dead or dying. What is best for next year’s garden should be on our minds when contemplating what we should do with this debris.

Those plants that appeared to be healthy can be considered for either composting or shredding into your garden to help future gardens grow better. This will typically supply a variety of nutrients and organic matter into the garden that most plants thrive on once the plants decompose.

If you would like to compost, but are not familiar with it, the University of Minnesota Extension Office has a website on options for building a structure for composting at http://www.extension.umn.edu/garden/yard-garden/soils/structures-for-bac.... As an option, simply do a search for the University of Minnesota, when you are there, search for composting structures.

The plants that have been subject to various diseases -- either fungus, bacteria, insects or other problems -- should generally be disposed of in some way that does not subject next year’s garden crop to a higher danger of becoming infected.

For many of us, this has been a year that has had somewhat above average rain and humidity. This has caused a wide variety of plant bacterial pathogens to flourish in our vegetable gardens. When it comes to the end of the growing season, it is especially important to find ways to properly dispose of the infected plants and seeds (yes, if you are a seed saver, and you have infected plants, the bacteria may be transferred to next year’s plants).

If your plants have been infected with some sort of bacteria, fungus or eggs from insects that have caused problems, these plants should not be put in your compost pile, as there is a high risk that the good compost that you are trying to make is the source of infection next year! The one major exception to this is if your compost pile heats up to 148 degrees and destroys the bacteria. Many, if not most, compost piles do not get this hot.

Some of the more common plant problems reported this year according to the U of M Extension Office have been black rot in cabbage, kale and broccoli. Beans have had bacterial leaf spots and browning from bacterial leaf blights in addition to common blight and halo blight. Tomatoes and peppers have been spotted by bacterial spot.

If you do not put the plants in your compost pile, what can you do with them? The Extension Office recommends that if your community has a collection spot for yard waste, that is a good option to use. Another option recommended is that you bury the infected plant debris. If you bury the debris, you should not plant that type of plant or a fairly closely related species in that area for about two years, as the bacteria can survive in soils for about that amount of time. A healthy soil has many beneficial types of bacteria, fungus and other life forms that will typically consume or destroy many of the problematic bacteria, and this is a good reason to try to avoid using chemicals on your plant problems. Another option for avoiding some plant problems is by trying to find a variety of your type of plant that is naturally resistant to the diseases that are causing problems with your plants.

The University Of Minnesota Extension Service website -- <http://www.extension.umn.edu/garden/yard-garden/> -- offers researched information on many horticultural topics.