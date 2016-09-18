Ah, the joys of peeking inside of bird houses to see what’s inside! Indeed, over the years, I’ve had plenty of surprises, including a few disappointments, from managing artificial nest boxes. From nuthatches in wood duck boxes to flying squirrels in bluebird houses to nothing occupying my bird houses at all, one never knows what kind of cavity critter will take up residence inside a little wooden box.

I remember many years ago when my young daughter and I checked some of our wood duck nesting boxes that I’ve erected over the years around Lake Assawa. We encountered a few surprises. Two boxes housed hooded merganser eggs. One of those boxes happens to be right next to our own house and about twelve feet up the bole of a bur oak.

So, upon checking inside the box with my daughter I discovered a clutch of white eggs covered in down. And later that day we watched a female hooded merganser, flying low across the wetland near our house, make a wide sweep over our yard, across the road, and back, until she was inline with the nesting box. A few seconds later the duck disappeared into the hole.

Another of the houses has a pair of American kestrels nesting inside. This could be the same pair that occupied the house last year. In any event, as I peeked carefully inside, I saw an adult bird peering back at me; no doubt sitting on an egg or two, or perhaps tending newly hatched young.

One wood duck house that I erected on an old basswood overlooking a real "ducky" wetland just a couple of months ago, had inside it what I felt to be one of the most unlikely of occupants. As we approached closer to the box a little feathered head of something was sticking conspicuously out the hole and looking at us. A few steps later I identified it as a white-breasted nuthatch.

I was quite surprised when I opened the box to discover eggs, but not the eggs of a wood duck. No, these were much smaller. And aside from the wood shavings, bits of bark, and leaves that I provided when I installed the box, a potpourri of additional nesting material (about two inches worth!) had been added. Strands of grass, feathers, and even small tufts of otter and beaver fur were in the mix.

Smack dab in the middle of the assemblage was a petite and neatly grass-lined nest-bowl with several speckled, brownish eggs arranged in the cup. "Imagine that," I thought. This particular cavity must have seemed like a mansion among cavities to that industrious little nuthatch.

Checking another nesting box nearby, we discovered a second hooded merganser. Before I even opened the door of the house I could tell that something might be inside. For sticking out from a few of the gaps and holes of the box were fine feathers, down-like and resembling those plumes used for maribou fishing jigs.

Sure enough, as I slowly opened the door, there she was peering back at me with her small and beady black eyes. She moved a little and I wondered if she was about to fly out. I was careful to exit quietly to keep her from leaving her clutch and was glad I was able to succeed.

A few minutes later we arrived at another wood duck house to check. This one was inactive last year, so I had my doubts. Upon opening the door, I was surprised to see a mound of nesting material that didn't look at all like the stuff I had originally left behind. The material looked like excelsior and produced a foul odor similar to a mouse nest. It turned out I wasn't far off.

As I tentatively poked around in the nest with a stick, it began to move. A second later a furry mammal surprised me and leaped completely out of the box clear to the ground below. My equally surprised daughter saw it too and took chase while the escapee, a baby gray squirrel, attempted to outmaneuver her.

We shared a few laughs, held the little fellow for awhile, and eventually returned him home with his littermates. In spite of a tumble to the earth and a couple of strange looking bipeds handling him, the tiny squirrel didn't seem any worse for the wear. In fact, the animal appeared quite content in my girl's hands and arms.

The wildlife we encountered were obviously making good use of our artificial nesting boxes. Indeed, over forty species of wildlife will readily use nesting boxes and nesting platforms. Further still, many dozens of different species of birds and mammals use naturally occurring cavities in trees, especially those inside standing dead trees. Often is the case that a woodpecker's excavation into an old dead tree ends up being another critter's castle.

For sure, there’s a lot of satisfaction that goes into constructing and placing artificial nest boxes outside for wildlife to use. No matter how careful we are at where the structures are placed, or how considerate we are about the type of house we install and monitor, when it comes right down to it one never knows what might be inside as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Blane Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.