JOHN EGGERS COLUMN: Let’s not sell our students short

I don’t think there is a high school or elementary principal who doesn’t believe that their students are the best. Just ask them. Do you know what? They are right.

You have to be around students a long time to know what they are really like. Too often people judge a book by its cover. Too often we judge young people based on what they look like on the outside and not what they look like on the inside.

We see young people with all kinds of weird hair-dos, strange looking tattoos, crazy shoes, beads, piercings, whatever. We say to ourselves, “What is this world coming to?” It’s the same question people in my parents’ generation used to ask when they saw someone from my generation who looked and acted differently.

I think my generation turned out OK. Most of them are retired now but it was the first generation that said it was okay for women to work outside the home. It was the first generation to question a war that was more political than just (i.e. Vietnam War). It was the first generation that began to recognize that Native people had the right to determine their own destiny. It was the first generation to really do something about civil rights and human rights. It was the first generation that realized there might be a different path to world peace like, for example, the Peace Corps.

Every generation after mine has their own success stories to tell, which all lead to a more perfect nation. Today’s generation faces larger challenges than we faced. I don’t have to name them. If you read the newspaper or watch the news or just visit with your friends and neighbors, you know what they are. I won’t be around to see if this generation rises to the challenge, but I am very confident that they will.

Educators have believed, for the most part, that students will rise to the expectations set for them. I think for this generation, the bar needs to be raised considerably higher because the stakes are considerably higher.

The bar needs to be raised higher when it comes to getting along with people from all different kinds of cultures and backgrounds. Yes, we are a diverse nation and we are becoming even more diverse. If our nation is to prosper, it will take everyone’s effort to get along with their neighbors next door, south of the border, north of the border and across the seas. Our young people must have a sincere respect and appreciation for diversity.

The bar needs to be raised when it comes to understanding that we live in a very fragile environment. Something as little as an invasive species in one lake can upset many lakes and upset the way of life below the water as well as the way of life above the water. It will take everyone’s part to live in an environmentally smart world. This can’t be dismissed.

The bar needs to be raised in regard to determining the best way to spend our money. The U.S. outpaces all other nations in military expenditures. World military spending totaled more than $1.6 trillion in 2015. The U.S. accounted for 37 percent of the total. Fifty-four percent of our total budget is spent on the military. People will argue that it has to be this way if we are to survive. This is the point. If we are to survive we have to look at other ways to spend our money and the same is true for other countries. War and preparing for war is such a waste. We can’t continue this forever.

We have to raise the bar when it comes to challenging each student to do something to help bring about peace. What if it were mandatory for every student to have a peace project? What if peace studies were part of the curriculum? In order to have peace you have to work at peace. Today’s generation will need to work at peace a whole lot.

We have to raise the bar when it comes to eliminating poverty and ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to have a good life. I often wonder what would have happened if Paul Wellstone would have run for president and won. He was genuinely concerned about poverty and the lives of others. We don’t hear the same passion from today’s political leaders. We need young people to embrace the ideals of the late Minnesota Sen. Paul Wellstone and to do it with passion.

We need the bar raised in terms of the graduation rate. Of all of the things I mentioned, this is the easiest. Why can’t the Bemidji school board or the Cass Lake school board or the Bagley school board make it their goal to graduate every student? We can’t expect this generation to achieve these high expectations unless everyone has a high school diploma and some learning beyond high school. This is a moral issue. It is a matter of ensuring that all our young people leave school with dignity. Let's not deny them their dignity.

The same standards apply to Northwest Technical College and BSU. I am waiting for the day when the Red Lake Reservation or the Leech Lake Reservation or the White Earth Reservation becomes the first reservation in the United States to declare that their goal is to have every enrolled young person graduate from high school. Making it a goal is the first step to getting it done.

We can’t sell our young people short. They can accomplish all of the above and more. We can’t become cynics. We need to set the bar high and let them jump over it. They can do it. Just ask them.

Riddle of the day: A house has four walls. All of the walls are facing south, and a bear is circling the house. What color is the bear?

(The house is on the North Pole, so the bear is white.) Today’s youth will need to solve riddles much more difficult than this.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.