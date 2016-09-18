VIVIAN DELGADO COLUMN: Truth and Reconciliation: Water

The effects of the proposed Dakota Access Pipeline on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota has reached most of us either by word of mouth, students, media and the internet. What does this really mean when thousands of native and non-native people gather to dispute corporate progress? Each person who has attended the gathering at Standing Rock either in person, or via messaging or support has in his or her own way shown concern for our water environment and environments in general. The natural laws that govern indigenous survival and way of life teach that all resources are to be used in moderation, preserving them for the next generations to come.

The unity that we see among the people who have joined Standing Rock did not happen overnight, we can see where education about natural laws that govern our environments and study of our sacred geographies has played a major role over time.

Digital access, mobility and human interactions that native and non-native peoples have brought them to understanding their place in western history. In past generations, among indigenous people exploitation of indigenous lands and resources were veiled by laws, political agendas and desires for power. In addition, understanding complex legal agreements hindered indigenous people who were limited by language and other forms of communication. Today that is not true—many indigenous people are lawyers, scientists, educators and leaders. They now understand the driving force to disregard their rights. However, the responsibility to protect the Earth and its resources is the source of the teachings of natural laws. Natural laws are in and of themselves part of the creation stories that identified indigenous peoples and their environments. These laws also govern all beings.

The Pueblo people where I come from in the southwest speak of a time when the Earth will shake. This statement can be taken metaphorically or literally. For instance, part of a prophecy teaches us to remain awakened and pay attention to the environmental changes occurring in our immediate regions. Some of these changes include the birth of white animals, such as a buffalo, a lion, a kangaroo, (list is not exhaustive) re-occurring and abnormal frequency of earthquakes, deformities in our human, animal and plant life caused by pollution and contamination, including the colors of manifestations in the sky. All of these conditions have already appeared and so we have learned that we have pushed the environmental envelope as far as we can go.

Any threat to our pristine environments is a great cause for concern because globally the environments that have not been destroyed are far and few inbetween, yet the drive to exploit these environments is never ending. According to the United Nations, "water use has grown at more than twice the rate of population increase in the last century. By 2025, an estimated 1.8 billion people will live in areas plagued by water scarcity, with two-thirds of the world's population living in water-stressed regions as a result of use, growth, and climate change."

Some will argue that this is a political war based on power, I say it is a spiritual war because we are fighting for the survival of humanity. I believe we can all do our part by living with moral excellency, gathered wisdom, and directed and meaningful reflection.

It is the nature of life that all beings will face difficulties, by being aware and living consciously one can transform those difficulties and liberate others by doing so.

Water also exists in the air as water vapor, in rivers, and lakes, in icecaps and glaciers and in the ground as soil moisturizers and in aquifers. The term used by the Lakota that states; "we are related" also means how all of life is interconnected. Water in all forms is sacred and is the lifeblood of living beings. 60 Minutes spoke of how the saline water that is pumped-up when fracking is used to find oil and gas is later forced back into the Earth below the aquifer levels. Consequently, this forced return is also creating earthquakes in Oklahoma at a rate that has never been observed before.

Vivian Delgado is a professor of Native American studies at Bemidji State University.