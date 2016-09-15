PAUL NELSON FISHING COLUMN: Full moons and fishing

The September full moon is today. There should be a few extra boats on area lakes at night this weekend, with anglers fishing for big walleyes or trophy muskies.

The September and October full moon periods are considered two of the best opportunities of the year for catching big walleyes. The peak fishing usually lasts about a week, with several days before and several days after the full moon all having good potential if the weather conditions are favorable.

The best nights for walleye fishing are usually the calm clear nights, with no cloud cover or excessive amounts of wind. Anglers may only get a couple of nights with the right conditions during the full moon period, so they have to be ready to go when the timing is right.

Walleyes feed toward the surface at night, so they can see the silhouettes of their prey against the backdrop of the moon.

Most anglers night fishing for walleyes troll artificial lures in 8 to 12 feet of water. Long, slender minnow baits with a slow wobbling action usually work best, but other styles and shapes of crankbaits may also work at times.

Anglers should use larger lures at night than they would normally use for walleyes during the day. This gives walleyes a larger target that is easier for them to see in the dark. Even more important, larger lures are harder to miss when the walleyes decide to hit the lure.

The strikes can be nuclear at night. Walleyes don't have the option of being finicky in the dark. They have to hit the baits hard, with little margin for error.

There is no need to set the hook when anglers get a strike, the fish will hook themselves. Just reel steady and keep the line tight without pumping the rod and giving the fish slack line.

Anglers need to loosen the drag a little when trolling, so the hooks don't rip out of the fish on the strike. The drag may need to be re-tightened slightly once a fish is hooked.

Anglers should hang on tight if they are going to hold the rod when fishing. It may be a better idea to put the rods in a rod holder and constantly watch the tip of the rod for vibration, to be sure the lure is working properly and not fouled by weeds.

Anglers should also consider using a head lamp for night fishing to make everything easier. Head lamps also come in handy for deer hunting and ice fishing, so they are a good investment.

The weather this past week really felt like fall and helped cool down surface water temperatures in most lakes into the mid-60s.

Fall patterns are developing quickly in the lakes, with some fish pushing right down next to the edge of the thermocline. The thermocline will begin to disappear as the water temperatures continue to drop.

The thermocline in most lakes ranges between 25 and 45 feet deep, depending on the lake. Anglers can see the thermocline on sonar when they are traveling over deep water.

Anglers not interested in fishing walleyes after dark can still have good success fishing for most species during the day in the fall. Walleyes have been getting more active recently, with most anglers using jigs and minnows or live bait rigs with larger minnows or leeches.

Crappies and sunfish have also been active in many lakes, with some of the fish holding on the edges of the healthiest, greenest patches of weeds.

Panfish in other lakes have started to move into deeper water and gather into larger schools. Anglers should be able to see the schools of crappies and sunfish on sonar if they are looking in the right areas.

The woods and lakes around the Bemidji area should be very busy this weekend if the weather cooperates. The full moon on the lakes and archery deer, small game and grouse hunting all opening their seasons Saturday gives hunters and anglers plenty of options this weekend.